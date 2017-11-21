Christmas coming to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

The Visitor Center of park is once again filled with many water paintings, oil paintings and other types of art featuring colorful Christmas scenes or other subjects. All are available for purchase from the artists for unique Christmas gifts.

The art show began Sunday and will continue until Jan. 7. The kick-off reception will be held on Dec. 3 from 1:30-4 p.m. The Visitor Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sundays, the Visitors Center is open from 1-4 p.m.

In addition to the art exhibit, the Visitor Center will also have displays of hand crafted Christmas wreaths, hanging from old fashioned lamp posts. The wreaths are all made by members of local schools, churches and civic groups.

While many of the wreaths feature traditional Christmas motifs, some groups use other local themes, such as the history of the area to decorate the wreaths.

Another popular Christmas tradition at Sycamore Shoals is the Annual Christmas at the Carter Mansion, which will be held this year on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2. Guests can spend a candlelit evening in the oldest frame house in Tennessee, decorated with bright greenery for the holidays. The guests will enjoy music, refreshments and historic interpreters acting out scenes from an 18th century Christmas. This Christmas celebration is by reservation only by visiting http://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. Tours are $7 for adults, $3 for ages 7 to 17 and 6 and under are admitted free.

For more information contact: Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 West Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643; 423-543-5808. Websites are: www.sycamoreshoalstn.org www.tnstateparks.com/parks/about/sycamore-shoals’ www.facebook.com/sycamoreshoals; www.friendsofsycamoreshoals.org.