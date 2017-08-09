Johnson City competes for 'Adventure Town' crown

After coming in second place last year for best medium-sized town, Johnson City’s chances are looking good for the Fifth Annual Blue Ridge Outdoors Top Adventure Town Contest, which began Monday and will run until Sep. 11.

Jenna Moore, director of sales at the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Johnson City has a lot of unique “natural assets” that could make the town a well-known center for outdoor tourism.

“We’ve been in the running ever since we’ve had more of an outdoor presence,” Moore said. “We have a good chance of taking the title.”

The Southeast has many different cities and towns filled with outdoor recreational opportunities, so competition will be stiff as Johnson City competes against Asheville, Charlotte, Knoxville and Virginia Beach, just to name a few.

But Moore believes Johnson City has an ace up its sleeve.

“Usually, you’re driving 30 minutes or more before you can make it to the hike,” Moore said. “The proximity and location of several of our outdoor, natural assets lie within a mile or two of our downtown. I think this helps us stand out among other outdoor recreation destinations. Downtown is a walk or bike ride away from the Tweetsie Trail, Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park, Buffalo Mountain and Founders Park.”

As the city works to build the Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park Moore mentioned, she said attractions like it, the Tweetsie Trail and the beauty of Buffalo Mountain’s well-maintained scenic trails, will play a huge role in attracting more recreational tourists to the city.

“We’re looking at outdoor recreational tourism and the way we can promote our natural assets so that visitors who come into town can take advantage of what we get to experience and utilize everyday,” Moore said.

Last year, the Blue Ridge Outdoors competition for the “Top Adventure Town” had three different categories. But this year, 40 cities are all competing against each other. The nominees will continuously be narrowed down until a winner is declared.

After a winner is announced, there will be honorable mentions, and Moore said this could even be considered a great opportunity for bolstering outdoor tourism in the city, which is why it is important for residents who frequently enjoy the recreational opportunities throughout the town to get involved in the voting process.

“I think we have a great community that knows what great outdoor adventures we have here,” Moore said.

According to the Blue Ridge Outdoors website, the first round lasts two weeks and each successive round will last one week. Rounds end at 9 a.m. on their respective Mondays. Voting will resume at noon that same day for the towns and cities that advance to the next round.

To register and vote, visit their website at www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/top-towns.

