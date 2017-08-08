Damage closes swinging bridge over South Holston

The Sullivan County Highway Department closed the bridge after it was damaged during a storm more than a month ago. On Monday, SCHD Public Information Officer Chris Salley launched a campaign to raise public awareness of the closure, in part because on an almost daily basis the department’s workers are finding evidence people are ignoring signs, climbing a barricade and venturing onto the bridge.

“I don’t know if they’re just wanting to walk to the edge and see for themselves or what they’re thinking,” Salley said. “But it is dangerous. And it is illegal. Anytime a bridge is closed and marked as closed and blocked off it is illegal to go onto the bridge. We don’t want anyone to get hurt.”

