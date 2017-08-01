Reservations being taken for Roan Mountain Fall Naturalist Rally

The event is always held on the weekend after Labor Day and has always drawn nature enthusiasts from throughout the region to the spectacular mountain. Gary Barrigar, director of the event, wrote in the brochure for this year's rally that "the best naturalists in the region volunteer their time and energy to make this evena landmark event for people of all ages."

This year's featured speakers will be a bird lover's double delight, with ornithologist Andy Jones presenting the Friday night program on his study of the history of bird species in the Southern Appalachians and Tennessee Parks Ranger Marty Silver presenting a program on birds of prey on Saturday.

Jones was elected to the American Ornithological Union in 2009 and was elected secretary of the organization in 2015.

Jones serves as director of science at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, where he has worked since he was hired in 2006 for the William A. and Nancy R. Kamm Endowed Chair of Ornithology. In 2011 he was named director of science, overseeing all activities in the Collection and Research Division.

Jones is responsible for the museum's collection of bird specimens, which consists of more than 30,000 study skins from around the world, plus a frozen tissue collection, skeletons, nests and eggs. He is also responsible for specimen acquisition and preservation, maintenance of specimen records, and carrying out original research.

Jones' talk on Friday will include his current research on the evolutionary history of birds from the Appalachian Mountains. The program is titled “Using Sequences, Songs and Serendipity to Understand Eastern North American Birds.”

Ranger Marty Silver has worked as an environmental educator and conservation officer for Tennessee state parks for more than 38 years, most of that time at Warriors' Path State Park in Kingsport.

He is responsible for the park’s interpretive programming, resource protection, trail maintenance, habitat management, and outdoor education. He works with people of all ages, especially schoolchildren and shares nature discovery and conservation awareness with over 30,000 students each year. He also has presented numerous teacher-training workshops, and has received a number of statewide and national environmental education awards.

All activities take place at the Roan Mountain State Park Conference Center. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 with registration.

A buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The dinner requires prepaid reservations by Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Friday program gets started at 7:30 p.m. with Jones speaking

The Friday evening activities will end at 9 with a Moth Party led by Larry McDaniel.

Saturday's field trips will involve a car pool from the field adjacent to the cabin area entrance unless otherwise stated.

The first field trip of Saturday is, appropriately, the 6:30 a.m. Early Bird Trip led by the Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society.

Eight field trips will begin at 8:30 a.m. They are:

• Birds, led by the Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society.

• Great Goldenrods and Graminods — Hike to Grassy Ridge, led by Frosty Levy and Jamie Donaldson.

• Wildflowers, led by Guy Mauldin.

• Nature Hike Bingo, led by Meg Guy.

• Mushrooms, led by Ken Crouse and Cindy Fowler.

• Spiders, led by T.J. Jones.

• Hughes Gap to Carver's Gap, led by Tim McDowell. This is a 6.6-mile hike, hikers should bring lunch, water and rain gear.

• History of Roan Mountain, led by Jennifer Bauer;.

Activities in the conference room from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. include flint knapping with Bob Estep and fossil casting for all ages, led by Mick Whitelaw of East Tennessee State University’s Department of Geology and Geoscience Club.

Lunch will be served at noon. Bag lunches, which were ordered by pre-paid reservations, will be available in the conference center. Participants are also welcome to bring their own lunch.

There will be a Nature Images Slide Show by ilver presented during the lunch.

Nine field trips will begin at 2 p.m. They are:

• Stream Ecology, led by Bart Carter and Barrigar.

• Geology of Roan Mountain, led by Mick Whitelaw.

• Nature Hike, led by Miller.

• Butterflies and other Insects, led by McDaniel.

• Nature Hike — Carver's Gap to Roan High Knob, led by Pat Gagan.

• Wildlife Tracking, led by Silver.

• Mosses and Liverworts, led by Jim Goldsmith.

• Birds of the Roan Highlands, led by Jones.

• Salamanders, led by Marquette Crockett.

A buffet dinner will be served at the conference center. The dinner must be reserved by prepaid reservation by Sept. 5.

Saturday evening's program will begin at 7:30 as Silver will present "Birds of Prey."

A moth party, led by McDaniel, will be held at 9.

There will be two field trips at 9 a.m. Sunday:

• Birds, led by the Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society.

• Rare plants of the Roan Highlands, led by Gary Kaurman.

Two more trips will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday. They are:

• Butterflies and other Insects, led by Don Holt.

• Birds of Prey, led by a Roan Mountain State Park ranger.

The registration fee for adults who are not members of the Friends of Roan Mountain is $15. Dinners for adults is $10 per night. Reservations can be made online by going to https://formsmarts.com/form/1u5n?mode=h5.

A copy of the rally brochure can be found online at http://www.friendsofroanmtn.org/Fall%20Rally%20Brochure%202017%20web.pdf.