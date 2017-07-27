Beefing up the Berm: Boone Dam construction to pick up

That’s about to change next week, according to Tennessee Valley Authority officials.

During its quarterly media update on Thursday, TVA Boone Dam Project Manager Sam Vinson said the site is about to get much busier as workers start installing berms on both sides of the dam, providing Boone Lake visitors a clear view of work over the coming months.

“Beginning next week, we will mobilize to build upstream and downstream berms for stability,” Vinson said.

Locals should expect a boost in truck traffic near the area as officials predict about 250,000 tons of rock and similar materials will be shipped in to construct the berms.

“We have identified the local sources of where we can get that (rock), and you should see that increase in truck traffic really picking up in August, as well as site activity,” Vinson said. “We’ll probably double our daily staff that’s onsite again and go back toward the previous numbers we had in April.”

In April, the site averaged well over 100 people a day, Vinson said.

“Right now, as we’re going through some of the testing and getting prepped for the berms, we’re around 50 (people a day). And we should quickly see it go back over 100 people, and obviously once we begin constructing the cut-off wall, it will go higher.”

TVA remains on schedule to complete the dam repairs at least by 2022, but the project’s current timeline actually calls for the fortification of the berm on just the upstream side of the Boone Dam, not on the downstream side.

“The downstream berm we moved up in this schedule to gain some efficiency (and) overlap it with the upstream berm,” Vinson said.

The creation of the rock berms will ensure the dam’s embankment remains secure as TVA workers begin, hopefully sometime next summer, installing a massive underground wall, called a composite seepage barrier, to suppress any remaining leaks.

Since work began in late 2015, approximately 800 holes have been drilled in and around the dam and filled with “grout,” a concrete-like paste used to fill crevices deep beneath the dam’s earthen embankment.

“Not only does the (drilling) allow us to get the grout in the ground to help cut off the seepage, but it also gives us data for the design of the final cut-off wall,” Vinson said.

“So in that, there were over 539 low mobility grout holes and 261 high mobility grout holes. That’s over 21 miles of drilling in total for the grouting operation. Although we batch the grout onsite, if you were to envision that as concrete truckloads, that’s 239 concrete loads of grout.”

So far, workers have also logged over 650,000 man-hours at the site.

“People want to see activity. People want to see progress being made,” David Bowling, TVA’s vice president of land and resource, said.

“That’s a double-edged sword. As we’re doing this progress, there is going to be an impact of trucks in this area. We’ve completed an environmental impact statement and coordinated with the different folks and different agencies that oversee those impacts. We’re going to do everything we can do to limit construction on the community.”

The water seepage was first discovered in October 2014, and TVA officials ultimately chose to launch a massive years-long repair effort meant to safeguard against the possibility of dam failure.

After discovering the seepage, TVA lowered the water level to an operating level of between 1,350 and 1,355 feet, about 30 feet lower than its normal summer lake level of about 1,382 feet.

