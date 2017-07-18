Xtreme Roan Adventures is a lot of fun for $6

The rally is designed for children of all ages. The participants have ranged from 12 months old to 17 years old. The average age is 9 to 12. Children must be accompanied by adults, so the rally become an adventure for the whole family.

This year's rally includes a wide assortment of fun and educational adventures.

The schedule for Friday includes:

• Encounters of the eight-legged kind stage show with T.J. Jones of the Biology Department at East Tennessee State University.

• Jones will also conduct a Spider Hunt.

• A Moth Party will be presented by Larry McDaniel, naturalists with the Nature Center at Steele Creek Park.

• Nature Sounds at Night will be presented by one of the Roan Mountain State Park interpretive rangers.

Saturday's events will get started at the amphitheater at Roan Mountain State Park with registration and welcome between 8-9 a.m. The rest of the day’s schedule includes:

9-10:15 a.m.

Adventure 1 — (75 minute) — Junior Adventure — Nature Hike Bingo — Girl Scout Troop No. 263 from Kingsport.

Adventure 2 — (75 minute) — Salamander Adventure with Lance Jesse from Steele Creek Park Nature Center.

Adventure 3 — (75 minute) — Wet Rocks Geology with Jeremy Stout (bring creek shoes and change of socks & shoes).

Adventure 4 — (75 minute) — Wild Animal Safari — Master Naturalist Cade Campbell.

Adventure 5 — (75 minute) — Discover Birds with Birders Jean and Brookie Potter.

Adventure 6 — Nature's Toolbox Adventure with Marty Silver from Warrior's Path State Park, Kingsport.

10:30-11:45 a.m.

Adventure 7 — (75 minute) — Junior Adventure — with Jennifer Stout.

Adventure 8 — (75 Minute) — Spider Adventure — with T.J. Jones

Adventure 9 — (75 minute) — Wet and Wild Creek Ecology — with Gary Barrigar and Cathy Landry (bring creek shoes and change of socks & shoes).

Adventure 10 — (75 minute) — Animal Tracking with Joe McGuiness from the U.S. Forest Service.

Adventure 11 — ( 75 minute) — Native Bee Adventure with Eric Rayfield, from Appalachian State University.

At the Conference Center:

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Adventure 12 — Monarchs: from Maine to Mexico with Rachael Lowman

Activity 13 — Nature Crafts with Tracy Campbell, Bettye Boone and Sheri Rhudy.

Adventure 14 — Birds of Prey with Frank and Doreen Read from Bays Mountain Park.

Adventure 15 — Reptiles with Naturalist Eric Rayfield from Appalachian State University.

Adventure 16 — Wildlife Helper Adventure with Denise Shadduck and May’s Wildlife Rehab.

Adventure 17 — Fossil Casting with Dr. Mick Whitelaw from ETSU’s Department of GeoSciences.

Adventure 18 — Owls with Roan Mountain State Park Ranger Meg Guy

Lunch in the Conference Center

1:30-until (you can stop anytime but we usually are finished by 4:30 p.m.)

Adventure 19 — Owl Pellet Dissection with Janet Brown.

Adventure 20 — Butterflies with Nancy Barrigar, Aubrie Abernathy and Rachael Lowman.

Adventure 21 — Blueberry Hike Adventure — over the Grassy Balds with Jamey Donaldson, and Ken Turner (1-3-mile round trip)

Adventure 22 — Underwater Adventure — Limited to kids 12 years old and limited to 12 Adventurers. Leader — Marcia Carter from the U.S. Forest Service.

Admission is $6 per child and $6 per adult. Registration can be done in one of three ways, either online at https://formsmarts.com/form/1vch?mode=h5, or by mailing the completed form found at https://formsmarts.com/form/1vch?mode=h5, or by registering at the park amphitheater on Saturday, July 29.

Those who register by July 24 will get a free lunch provided by Food City.