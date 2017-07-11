History at home programs continue at Sycamore Shoals

Some of the highlights of programs and dates of presentation are as follows:

Wednesday, July 12

10:30 a.m.: “Living in the Wilderness: the Long Hunter” — Shelton will demonstrate how 18th century long hunter lived on the Appalachian frontier. Shelton will start the program at the wooded area next to the fort gates.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion tour — The mansion at 1031 Broad St. was built by Watauga settlement leaders John and Landon Carter in 1775. It is Tennessee’s oldest frame home Admission for adults is $5 (cash only please); children 17 and under are admitted free.

3:30 p.m.: Walking tour of Fort Watauga — Newell will lead a short walking tour of Fort Watauga and talk about the significant events that happened at Sycamore Shoals in the 18th century. The tour will begin at the back doors to the visitor center.

Thursday, July 13

10:30 a.m.: Wearing history — Newell will discuss 18th century modes of dress and how the Watauga settlers made and wore clothing on the frontier. The program will begin inside Fort Watauga.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion tour — For description, see July 12 listing.

3:30 p.m.: Smoothbore flintlock musket and percussion cap rifled musket comparison — Shelton will demonstrate the advantages and disadvantages of the smoothbore musket of the American Revolution and the rifled musket of the American Civil War. The program will be presented inside the fort.

Friday, July 14

10:30 a.m.: Lifestyles of whites settlers and Cherokees — Shelton will show how the Cherokee and white settlers survived in the frontier wilderness. The program will include the ways they used the local animals for food and clothing; the plants grown by both groups; the ways they armed themselves for war and hunting; and the impact of the Cherokees and whites interacting with each other. The program will start outside the fort, near the open gate.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion tour — For description, see July 12 listing.

3:30 p.m.: Cemetery symbolism — Ever wonder what the artwork on historic gravestones meant? Head out across the lawn after the tour of the Carter Mansion to translate the language of cemetery symbolism in the Carter, Thomas and community plots.

Saturday, July 15

9:30 a.m.: Natural cloth dyeing — Newell will show how clothing was dyed in the 18th century using natural materials found in the surrounding landscape and around the world. The two-hour program will be presented inside Fort Watauga.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion tour — For description, see July 12 listing.

3:30 p.m.: Walking tour of Fort Watauga — Shelton will lead a short walking tour of Fort Watauga and discuss the significant events that occurred at Sycamore Shoals during the 18th century. The tour begins at the back doors of the visitor center.

Sunday, July 16

10:30 a.m.: Carter County’s American Civil War experience — Meet a union soldier stationed in Carter County in 1864 and hear about how the Civil War affected this area. See what a typical soldier would have carried in his haversack and how he would load and fire his rifled musket. Meet in Fort Watauga.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion tour — For description, see July 12 listing.

3:30 p.m.: Flint and steel fire-making demonstration — Shelton will demonstrate hows flint and steel were used to start a fire in the 18th century. The program will be held in Fort Watauga.

Tuesday, July 18

10:30 a.m.: Living in the wilderness: the long hunter — For description, see July 12 listing.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion tour — For description, see July 12 listing.

3:30 p.m.: Weapons of the 17th century — See how soldiers in the 1600s fought and what weapons they used on the battlefields of Europe. Shelton will start the program outside the main gate of Fort Watauga.

Wednesday, July 19

10 a.m.: Games and diversions — Shelton and Newell will let you try your hand at 18th century children’s games, fun for all ages. Presented inside Fort Watauga.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion tour — For description, see July 12 listing.

3:30 p.m.: Walking tour of Fort Watauga — For description, see July 15 listing.

Thursday, July 20

10:30 a.m.: Carter County’s American Civil War experience — For description, see July 16 listing.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion tour — For description, see July 12 listing.

For more information call 543-5808.