Renovations to Science Hill High School could save money and curb emissions

On Tuesday, the company brought new HVAC equipment to the school via helicopter, which will be installed to replace 38 rooftop units and introduce new HVACs to the old gym, ROTC building and attendance office.

After doing about $100 million worth of work for public schools across Northeast Tennessee, Nelson said it is important for schools to replace their old equipment, such as HVAC systems and lighting, to make sure their buildings run more efficiently. He said these measures are not only cost-effective in the long run, but also more environmentally friendly.

Nelson said the renovations, which also include the installation of new LED lighting, classroom occupancy sensors, window and door replacements and new ceilings, will ultimately save money for the taxpayers and the school system.

“All of it (the work we do) has the same basic premise. We’re trying to find inefficiencies, and then we’re trying to address the worst of the old equipment,” he said. “Our goal with a lot of the projects is to try to take expenses that are part of running buildings now, especially the energy and maintenance expenses.

“In a lot of cases, just like here, they had equipment that was way past its useful life. It should’ve been replaced a while ago, but they just didn’t have the money to do it.”

As for the environmental aspect of the project, Nelson said renovations at buildings such as the facilities at Science Hill can help reduce carbon emissions. He said this is a situation where both the environment and the taxpayer win.

“On the environmental side of things, there is a huge amount of carbon reduction. It’s about the equivalent of (about) 800 cars off the road a year,” Nelson said.

The project, which costs $7 million, is projected to save $464,925 in annual energy costs and $140,781 in maintenance costs. Based on a 15-year financing structure, this project pays for itself from energy savings alone, according to Nelson.

“We are engineering new ways to reduce the expenses of maintaining and running the building. Part of that is with new technologies,” Nelson said. “Our guarantee is to reduce the energy expense of these buildings by (about) $465,000 per year. That allows them to leverage that savings across the budget.”