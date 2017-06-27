Liberty! performances highlight July at Sycamore Shoals

Other events will include the annual 4th of July observance on the first weekend of the month and the Watauga Valley Art League’s Annual Summer Art Show.

This is the 38th year that the park has hosted the play about Sycamore Shoals and its role in early Tennessee history. “Liberty!” is presented by local performers who have been rehearsing for months. The stage uses the recreated For Watauga as a backdrop and the sits near the shore of the Watauga River and the ground where the events depicted in the play took place.

As the story unfolds, long hunters and settlers begin leaving the protection of England, crossing the Appalachian Mountains in violation of the British Proclamation of 1763. The settlers bargained with the Cherokee for areas to build their homes and farms and founded their own government. During the Revolutionary War, a group of fighters known as the Overmountain Men won a significant victory at the Battle of Kings Mountain.

The drama will be performed on Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29 at 7:30 p.m.

The WVAL Summer Art Show takes place from June 25 until July 31. This multimedia exhibit is two art shows in one: “14th Annual Judged show” and the “22nd Annual Watauga Valley Art League Member show.”

Another special program that will continue in July and August is the “History at Home Summer Ranger Program,” a creative mix of historical and natural programs presented throughout the summer by the park’s seasonal interpretive rangers Jessica Newell and Stuart Shelton.

One event that takes place every Saturday throughout the year is the weekly meeting of the Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps from 10 a.m. to noon. The Fife and Drum Corps performs at historical events, dedications, and parades.

This group is open to anyone ages 13 and up. Musical experience is welcome but not necessary; just come with a willingness to learn. The group meets at the Sycamore Shoals Visitors Center. Lessons are free of charge, just call and let the group know you’re coming.

The Liberty Spinners will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 11, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. This gathering of spinners and fiber artists is open to anyone interested in the art of spinning.

The monthly Old Time Music Jam, led by Art Lang, will be held on Sunday, July 23, from 1:30-4 p.m. Everyone is invited to enjoy the rich musical traditions of the region each month. Old-time musicians of all levels are welcome. Don’t play and instrument? Come on over, kick back, and enjoy the tunes.