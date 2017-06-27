Independence Day will come early to Sycamore Shoals

Visitors to the state park at 1651 W. Elk Ave. are invited to step back in time 241 years to a colorful revolutionary world and witness life as it was on the 18th century frontier during a very tumultuous time.

In the summer of 1776 colonial leaders met in Philadelphia to draft a document that would forever change the world. But in far off Sycamore Shoals, visitors and re-enactors will feel the excitement as news of American Independence reaches the colonial frontier.

What did the colonists think about a new nation? Walk among historical characters and hear their varied reactions to the Declaration, from fear of war to the hope of a brighter future.

The Washington County Regiment of North Carolina Militia, host living history organization at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area, will be encamped in and around Fort Watauga, giving visitors a glimpse of life in 1776.

A myriad of activities will unfold throughout the weekend, such as militia drill and training, artillery firing demonstrations, open-hearth cooking, tomahawk throwing and a special reading of the Declaration of Independence.

The weekend observance will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

The schedule of events follows:

Saturday, July 1

10 a.m.: Raising the colors: The day will start off with a bang, as the militia falls in for inspection and raises the flag with a patriotic ceremony.

10:30 a.m.: Fort tour and flintlock rifle demonstration: Stroll through Fort Watauga and discover how settlers in the 1770s defended their homes and changed the course of the American Revolution.

11 a.m.: "Fix bayonets": Join a soldier of the Continental Army and learn about the uses and tactics of the bayonet, one of the most feared weapons used in the Revolutionary War. Then cheer on the militiamen as they test their skill with the 18th-century weapon

Noon: "Echoes of Revolution": The Watauga Valley Fife and Drums Corps will perform martial and field music of the Revolutionary War.

1 p.m.: Reading of the Declaration of Independence: Join in the excitement as the document declaring independence from Great Britain is read publicly from inside Fort Watauga.

2 p.m.: Artillery drill and demonstration: Learn about 18th-century artillery as the militia fires the fort's cannon.

2:30 p.m.: Kids militia: Attention all able-bodied kids: Fall in and drill with the Washington County militia.

3 p.m.: Colonial-Era Music of East Tennessee: The tunes of the early Tennessee frontier will be played.

3:30 p.m.: Militia drill and retiring the colors:The Washington County Militia demonstrates the tactics and firearms used during the Revolutionary War, and then the flag is retired for the day.

4 p.m.: Camps close.

Sunday, July 2

10 a.m.: Raising the colors.

11 a.m.: Worship service: Sunday service will be held inside Fort Watauga.

Noon: Fort tour and flintlock rifle demonstration.

12:30 p.m.: Kids militia.

1 p.m.: Artillery drill and demonstration.

2 p.m.: Reading of the Declaration of Independence.

3 p.m.: Militia drill and retiring the colors.

In addition to the scheduled events, there will be several activities that will be going on throughout the weekend, including:

• Open-hearth cooking.

• An 18th-century weapons display.

• Natural dyeing.

• Militia and frontier camps.

• Colonial-era music.

•18th-century tavern life.