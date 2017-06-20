Seasonal interpretive rangers add variety to Sycamore Shoals story

Every summer, the park adds seasonal interpretive rangers to its staff to help with the increase in visits at that time of year and to provide new and different programs to the park's offerings.

This year is no exception, as the park has welcomed two students — Jessica Newell and Stuart Shelton — to its roster who are in master’s programs at East Tennessee State University.

Newell is from Long Island, N.Y. She obtained her undergraduate degree at the University of Evansville and is obtaining her master's degree in archival studies.

Shelton went to ETSU for his undergraduate studies in history and is continuing in that department for his master's degree.

Both trace their love of history to their families and to experiences in the Tidewater area of Virginia.

Newell said she took a trip with her family to Williamsburg when she was about 7 years old. She was inspired by the history presented there and continues to work as a historical interpretor.

Shelton grew up in Newport News and was exposed to the history of the area at an early age. He became a Civil War interpreter and continued that interest even when his family moved to Flag Pond when he was a sophomore in high school.

Shelton said his father is from Flag Pond and he always loved his visits to the mountain community. Once he moved there, his interest in history continued by volunteering at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City, where he portrayed a Civil War soldier.

Newell has also had previous experience as an interpreter at a state historic site. She was a volunteer at Fort Loudon in 2008.

Newell is interested in portraying the roles of women. That includes the hard work of doing the laundry when the water had to be boiled by a camp fire, river rocks used to beat the dirt from clothing and then the laundry was rinsed by hand and hung to dry.

Newell said she is also interested in finding out what plants were used in the dying of clothing.

Another interest of Newell’s is studying the symbolism in old cemeteries, especially Victorian Age symbols on headstones.

Shelton's interest focuses on the warfare that affected the early days of East Tennessee. In addition to his work as a Civil War soldier, he also enjoys portraying the weapons used in the 18th century.

The programs being offered in the next two weeks include several that reflect the interests of Newell and Shelton.

On Thursday, Shelton will present “Living in the Wildnerness” at 11:30 a.m. The program will show how an 18th century long hunter lived in the Appalachian frontier when it was hundreds of miles from the nearest settlements. Shelton will be at the front gates to Fort Watauga to start the class.

Newell also will present one of her interests on Thursday. She will be presenting “Cemetery Symbolism” at 3:30 p.m. and will discuss what the artwork on historic gravestone mean. The program takes place at the old cemetery at the Carter Mansion on Broad Street.

The rest of the scheduled programs are:

Friday, June 23

10:30 a.m.: Carter County’s American Civil War Experience: Meet a Union soldier stationed in Carter County in 1864 and hear about how the Civil War affected this area. See what a typical soldier would have carried in his haversack to withstand army life, and how he would load and fire his rifled musket. Meet in Fort Watauga.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion Tour — Built by Watauga settlement leaders John and Landon Carter in 1775, the mansion is Tennessee’s oldest frame home. Adults — $5 (cash only please); 17 and under free.

3:30 p.m: Walking Tour of Fort Watauga: Join Newell at the back doors of the Visitor Center for a short walking tour of Fort Watauga and hear about the significant events that occurred at Sycamore Shoals during the 18th century.

Saturday, June 24

10 a.m.-noon: Park Clean-up — The Muster Grounds of Sycamore Shoals is where over 1,000 men gathered on Sept. 25, 1780, to volunteer to protect the freedom of the people in what would later become Tennessee. Come and follow in that same volunteer spirit of our forefathers and help in a variety of chores, including cleaning up Fort Watauga and the surrounding grounds, invasive plant removal, litter pick-up, and other manual labor tasks. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Please wear closed-toe shoes, bring water, and gloves if you have them. We will provide gloves for those who do not have their own. Meet in the Visitor Center lobby.

2 p.m: Carter Mansion Tour.

3:30 pm: Musket Firing Demonstration — Meet Shelton in the fort for a demonstration of the loading and firing of the Brown Bess musket.

Sunday, June 25

10:30 a.m.-1 pm.: Life in the Fort — Join Newell in the fort to discover the daily occupations of settlers taking refuge in Fort Watauga during the 1770s.

2 p.m: Carter Mansion Tour.

Tuesday, June 27

11:30 am: Lifestyles of Whites and Cherokee Indians — Come see how the Cherokee Indians and white settlers survived in the frontier wilderness. Shelton will share how these two groups used the local animals and plants for food and clothing, as well as customs and tools for war and hunting. This program will also share the impact of their interaction in this area during the 18th century. Meet at the fort’s main gate.

2 p.m. Carter Mansion Tour.

3:30 p.m: Carter County’s American Civil War Experience.

Wednesday, June 28

11:30 a.m: Weapons of the 17th Century — Witness how soldiers in the 1600s fought and what weapons they used on the battlefields of Europe. Meet Shelton outside the main gate of Fort Watauga.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion Tour.

Thursday, June 29

11:30 a.m: The Colonial Laundress — Join Newell inside Fort Watauga to experience the subtle art of doing laundry in the 18th century. This essential task was performed by women both in the home and while following the military on campaign.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion Tour.

3:30 pm: Rifle and Musket Comparison — Join Shelton inside the fort for a comparison of the two weapons which faced off during the American Revolution, the Brown Bess musket of the British Army and the American long rifle. Discover the differences between these weapons and their different uses on the battlefield.

Friday, June 30

11:30 a.m.: Beliefs of the Cherokee — Gather to hear Cherokee myths and legends that have been passed down through time. Meet Shelton at the picnic area next to the Visitors Center.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion Tour.

3:30 p.m: Working with the Earth — Discover how the 18th century gardener raised and used vegetables and herbs in the Carter Mansion kitchen garden, an essential part of everyday life.

Saturday, July 1

10 a.m.-4: p.m.: Independence on the Frontier: Militia Muster at Fort Watauga- Experience the 4th of July, 18th century-style! What did colonists think about a new nation? Be a guest in Fort Watauga as news of independence arrives to the colonial frontier. Walk among historical characters and hear their varied reactions to the declaration, from fear of war to the hope of a brighter future. The Celebration will take place on Saturday; the muster will continue until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion Tour.

Sunday, July 2

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Independence on the Frontier: Militia Muster at Fort Watauga.

2:00 p.m: Carter Mansion Tour.

Wednesday, July 5

11:30 am: Wearing History — Join Newell inside Fort Watauga to explore 18th century modes of dress and how the Watauga settlers made and wore clothing on the frontier.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion Tour.

Thursday, July 6

11:30 a.m.: Carter County’s American Civil War Experience.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion Tour.

3:30 p.m.: Fort Tour — meet at the back doors of the Visitors Center for an informative stroll through Fort Watauga and discover how settlers in the 1770s defended their homes and changed the course of the American Revolution.

Friday, July 7

11:30 a.m.: Musket Firing Demonstration — Meet Shelton in the fort for a demonstration of the loading and firing of the Brown Bess musket.

2 p.m.: Carter Mansion Tour.

3:30 p.m.: Cemetery Symbolism.