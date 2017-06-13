Roan Mountain has drawn nature lovers long before 71 year-old festival

The display inspired the start of the Rhododendron Festival in 1947 that has attracted thousands of people, including Vice President Richard Nixon, to the top of the mountain before the festival was moved to Roan Mountain State Park at the mountain's foot.

But, like bumblebees to a rhododendron blossom, the mountain's varied and rare plant life has drawn botanists from as far away as Europe to its peaks centuries before the festival started.

Bob Fulcher, a regional interpretive specialist for the Tennessee State Parks, wrote an account of the mountain's attraction for botanists and naturalists in the September-October 1998 edition of Tennessee Conservationist titled "Muir, Michaux, and Gray on the Roan."

Fulcher said the Roan Highlands "had long been, and still are, a requisite destination point for scientists, travellers and collectors fascinated with the rare, the mysterious, or the extremes of the natural world."

Fulcher traces the attraction back two centuries, to the time when King Louis XVI of France sent Andre Michaux to America in 1785 in search of botanical specimens.

His journeys from Canada to Florida included a trip to Roan Mountain in late June 1789. Fulcher said the mountain was then known as Yellow Mountain, and he reached the highlands by going up Yellow Mountain Road, the route the Overmountain Men had used on their way to Kings Mountain just nine years earlier.

Coming to the mountain in late June, Michaux probably saw the rhododendron blooms a little past their peak. After exploring the highlands for three days, Michaux descended the mountain and headed for Sycamore Shoals. He spent that night at the home of Landon Carter, a building still standing and part of the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park and is now known as the Carter Mansion.

Although Michaux did mention the fir trees at the summit of Roan Mountain, another botanical explorer, John Fraser of Scotland, who determined the fir trees were unique to the highest peaks of the Southern Appalachians. Fraser made his first trip up the Roan around 1808.

Fulcher wrote that Fraser's name is commemorated by three plants growing atop Roan Mountain: the Fraser fir, Fraser's sedge and Fraser's magnolia.

Another celebrated plant on the Roan, Gray's lily, bears the name of Harvard professor Asa Gray, who was considered America's premiere botanist of the 19th century.

Gray made his first trip to Roan Mountain in the summer of 1841. Fulcher wrote that Gray was aware of the writings of Elisha Mitchell, for whom Mount Mitchell is named. Mitchell had written that Roan Mountain was "the easiest of access and the most beautiful of all the high mountains of the region." Mitchell described it as "a vast meadow ... without a tree to obstruct the prospect; where a person may gallop his horse for a mile or two, with Carolina at his feet on one side and Tennessee on the other, with a great ocean of mountain raised into tremendous billows immediately about him."

The much-traveled Gray, who had just returned from Europe the year before, was also impressed with Roan Mountain, so much so that his descriptions led his wife and family to accompany him on a family vacation to the mountain in 1876 and 1879.

He said his wife's "desiderata are simply these: To see both rhododendrons in flower, and to get some rough wagon rides."

His wife got her wish. He described "rhododendron catawbiense, perhaps more of it than in all of the rest of the world, just coming into blossom."

Gray made his final trip to Roan Mountain in 1885 with his family, friends and botanists, such as John Ball, whom Fulcher described as "an Englishman famed for his floral discoveries worldwide, from Morocco to the Peruvian Andes. Close to the end of his life, he called the Roan his "favorite," and "the finest" of the Eastern mountains.

The popularity of the mountain has been a threat to the Gray's beautiful reddish-orange and speckled lily. One of its most important growing areas is on the grassy balds just to the south of Carvers Gap, taking in Round, Jane and Grassy Ridge balds. That just happens to be the most popular places for day hikers to walk.

Jennifer Bauer, who was a ranger at Roan Mountain State Park before she became manager of Sycamore Shoals, said the plant grew in such easily accessible places and along the roads that throughout the 1980s people would pick the bell-shaped flowers. Through education, that is not such a problem anymore, Bauer said, but the plant is still threatened by a fungus.

Wilderness preservationist John Muir made his visit to Roan Mountain in September 1898. In a letter, he described the rhododendron: "The open broad ridge top for miles is covered with rhododendron about 5 feet high, which flower must make a glorious show."

Muir had become sick during his long trip front the West to the Roan, but told his wife that the mountain had healed him. "The temp. is distinctly alpine and for the first time since leaving home feel like my old self. I have been quite miserable but this air has healed me."

In his letter to his wife, he included a few blossoms from the sand myrtle, or "heartwort," a flower similar to the heather of his native Scotland. The flower had been noted by Michaux and named by Gray.

The mountain continued to draw botanists to it in the 20th century, including Dalton Milford Brown, chairman of the biology department at East Tennessee State University until his death in 1952. The science building at the university is named in his honor.

Brown did extensive study on the plants of Roan Mountain for his dissertation at Duke University. His photographs were later used by him during his lectures at ETSU. Brown is one of the few botanists to leave a mark on the Roan. As a scientific experiment, he once planted several Fraser firs near the summit of Round Bald to find determine if the trees could thrive on the balds. The trees thrived, proving the balds were able to sustain a forest like the surrounding peaks. Those firs planted by Brown still stand on Round Bald today as a reminder the forest is capable of covering the grassy summits.

In concluding his article, Fulcher had discussed the Rhododendron Festival. "The Catawba rhododendron of Michaux and Fraser is now celebrated by one of Tennessee's most august and popular community events, the Rhododendron Festival, held annually in June at Roan Mountain State Park. Each year the little ‘heathwort’ blooms, noticed only by naturalists and wayward highlanders.

“This good place, it seems, will always draw good people, and enthrall great scientists, and heal the homesick lovers of wild beauty."