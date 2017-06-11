Environmentalists in Bristol breathe a sigh of relief and fresh air

Local activists with Keep Bristol Safe recently breathed a sigh of relief after Exide Technologies, a manufacturing company that makes lead-acid batteries, withdrew its permit to resume production near residential areas in Bristol.

Jerry Wheeler, an activist with the group and president of the Exide Community Homeowners Association, said the goal was not only to oppose what he and other residents see as environmental neglect, but also create dialogue among Bristol residents about the issue of pollution in the town.

“The group is something that started several years ago. It started at a time when they were trying to change zoning for heavier manufacturing. That initiated the group,” Wheeler said. “We eventually organized a committee for homeowners who were against pollution in the area.”

The once dormant Exide plant in Bristol closed in 2014 and then recently went into reorganization, seeking to resume operations at the facility.

According to Wheeler, Exide was seeking to get the “green light” to restart and expand their production of lead-acid batteries, a process that emits sulfuric acid.

In a statement to the press, Exide Technologies said they chose to withdraw their recent request in Bristol out of their own accord.

“Based on further analysis driven primarily by the need to increase speed to market, Exide Technologies decided to expand its formation capabilities at existing operating facilities instead of its idled site in Bristol, Tennessee. Leveraging resources at current operating facilities will allow Exide to increase formation capacity faster and more economically to meet rapidly growing customer demands,” Exide said in a statement provided to Johnson City Press.

Wheeler said he had never considered himself an environmentalist, but he strongly opposed Exide’s production in Bristol due to its close proximity to residential areas and schools. This was what got him into environmental justice.

One of his initial goals was to educate the public.

“We want to follow what these companies are doing, holding them accountable the best we can,” Wheeler said. “People should know how dangerous sulfuric acid and lead can be.”

Though he said he’d welcome companies such as Exide to operate in industrial areas, he reiterated that the main concern of many who opposed the plant’s operations was the location of the plant itself. Wheeler said Bristol residents should feel the comfort of knowing what manufacturers are doing in their community and emphasized the importance of transparency.

“Jobs are important. We know that. We know accidents occur,” Wheeler said. “But we need to keep them accountable so that our children in the area and residents don’t have any concern about the safety of this area.”

After researching the company’s history regionally and elsewhere, Wheeler’s opposition to the company’s operations increased.

Wheeler pointed out the history of the company’s manufacturing in the region, which he believes has been consistently negligent when it comes to the environmental concerns of citizens.

In 2007, the City of Bristol reported Exide discharged excessive amounts of lead into the local water waste management plant 46 times. There were 1600 tons of contaminated sludge in the landfill as a result, which is about 26 times the legal limit of these types of pollutants.

As a result, the EPA fined the manufacturer.

In 2008, the EPA later determined that operations at the plant contributed to air quality violations.

Exide officials refused to comment on violations or public environmental concerns.

Wheeler pointed out that similar cases such as these involving the company have happened in a few other places as well.

“Companies with histories of violations in every place they’ve been shouldn't be here,” Wheeler added.

One of the most notable cases was two years ago in Vernon, California, where the EPA had yet another run in with Exide Technologies. After growing pressure from the community, the plant was closed down and Exide was fined a total of $50 million to clean up the areas that had been plagued by excessive amounts of pollution for decades.

The group of activists in Bristol said they plan to continue being environmental “watchdogs” in the community, though the future of the group is yet to be determined at this point.

After putting pressure on the manufacturer, Wheeler believes it was the concern of Bristol residents that caused Exide to back off once again.

“We got 285 signatures to have a meeting with Exide to see how we could prevent more emissions and violations,” Wheeler said. “There were also about 1400 who reviewed the Facebook page and most were supportive.”

Wheeler was disheartened to notice that Exide Technologies refused to acknowledge or comment on any of the concerns many residents have about their environmental record in Bristol or their main concern about the production being near residential areas.

Despite campaigning against the manufacturer, Wheeler said he would’ve liked to see the company show a willingness to work with the community and be more responsible.

Gloria Griffith, an environmentalist who chairs the Watauga Group of the Sierra Club believes there was more to Exide’s decision to back off. As someone who has been involved in environmental justice in the region for years now, she just isn’t buying that the company simply changed their mind “based on further analysis.”

“Talk about being spin doctors,” Griffith said.

“My opinion is that they closed because they had so much negative publicity from communities across the country,” Griffith said. “They just couldn’t withstand the pressure.”

Though the Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation often works with businesses such as Exide, Griffith said her experience tells her they most likely viewed working with the manufacturer as a risk, which added to the pressure that caused them to back off.

“They’ve not only had water issues but they’ve also had air issues with the lead. They’re a bad actor, in my opinion,” she said. “(Even) TDEC air division specifically pointed out Exide for exceeding lead limits. They viewed them as a liability when it comes to air quality issues.”

Exide said they are not giving up on the possibility of future operations in Bristol, which means that the controversy regarding Exide’s production in Bristol isn’t necessarily over yet.

“While the idled facility in Bristol remains a potential option for future expansion projects, the company will withdraw its permit application seeking immediate approval to resume formation operations at the facility,” they said.

Environmentalism has been a national concern as of recently, after President Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accords. Despite the activism, environmental activists don’t always come out on the winning side in cases like this.

The construction of the Keystone Pipeline, which was built despite massive protests over water safety concerns and treaty violations against the Sioux, dealt a major blow to environmental justice in the US.

In a similar environmental case years before in Greene County, the US Nitrogen pipeline finally went through after fierce resistance from many who opposed the company’s nitrogen extraction operations on the Nolichucky River, raising their concerns about what the project could potentially do to the river’s ecosystem.

Though community members were able to stall the project, they were ultimately unsuccessful.