Native American Festival headlines June events at Sycamore Shoals Park

The 27th Annual Sycamore Shoals Native American Festival will be held Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The festival features award-winning dancers, storytellers, artists, and scholars who gather at the circle to share knowledge and demonstrate their skills. The emphasis of the festival is on the Cherokee culture.

Also on Saturday, June 3, the park will observe National Trails Day. Corbin Hayslett will be the guide for a walk on a portion of the Overmountain Victory Trail where it runs through Sycamore Shoals. The hikers will follow the riverfront to the ford where the Overmountain Men coming south from Virginia crossed the Watauga River. The trail then leads to the muster grounds. where the Overmountain Men assembled for the march to Kings Mountain, South Carolina.

The Overmountain Victory Trail helps to preserve the history and memory of the patriots who won the Battle of Kings Mountain during the American Revolution.

The hikers will meet in the Visitor Center lobby. The hike will begin at 9 a.m. Pets are not permitted on the hike. Bad weather could cause the cancellation of the hike. For more information, contact the park.

Another event scheduled for Saturday, June 3, and on nearly every Saturday at the park is the weekly practice session of the Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps.

The Fife and Drum Corps performs at historical events, dedications and parades. This group is open to anyone ages 13 and up. Musical experience is welcome but not necessary; just come with a willingness to learn. The group meets at the Sycamore Shoals Visitors Center. Lessons are free of charge, Call the park to inform the group you will be coming.

Another even emphasizing Cherokee culture is a workshop on how to make 18th century Cherokee-style trade necklaces. The class will be on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $25 per person and includes material.

Students will make an early trade necklace using authentic 150- to 200-year-old beads. Students will also add bone spacers and coyote or buffalo teeth. Gary Stevens is the instructor.

The Watauga Valley Art League will hold its monthly meeting and program on Sunday, June 11, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to join the league for their monthly meetings that feature guest speakers and fellowship with area artists.

The Liberty Spinners will meet Tuesday, June 13, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. This gathering of spinners and fiber artists is open to anyone interested in the art of spinning.

Another traditional art workshop will be flint knapping — making stone tools. The class will be held on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The instructors will be Bob Estep and friends.

The students will learn to make stone tools, such as arrow points, using only traditional techniques. Potential students are asked to register no later than one week prior to the class, which is only for adults.

The cost is $80 and includes supplies.

The Summer Art Show at Sycamore Shoals will be held from June 25 to July 31. A reception for the public to meet the artists will be held on Sunday, June 25, from 1:30 -4 p.m.

This multi-media exhibit is two art shows in one: the “14th Annual Judged show” and the “22nd Annual Watauga Valley Art League Member show." The public is invited to the reception and to enjoy the art exhibit all month.

The Old Time Music Jam — led by Art Lang — will be held on Sunday, June 25, from 1:30-4 p.m. Visitors can enjoy the rich musical traditions of the region each month. Old-time musicians of all levels are welcome. Don’t play and instrument? Come on over, kick back, and enjoy the tunes.

To join any of the traditional arts workshops, participants must register in advance by calling 423-543-5808 and pre-pay.