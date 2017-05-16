Annual Siege of Fort Watauga observed this weekend

Frontier militia, British agents and Cherokee warrior re-enactors will once again create the events that took place on the frontier during the same month the Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia.

The Siege of Fort Watauga is a live retelling of the Cherokee attack on the settlers of the Watauga Valley in the summer of 1776. Located at Sycamore Shoals, the fort offered protection to nearly 200 settlers during a two-week siege led by Cherokee War Chief Old Abram and 300 warriors.

This weekend’s re-enactment will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. It will include activities inside the besieged fort, militia camps, a British encampment and Cherokee camp. The camps will depict daily activities and military actions in the late 18th century.

A Cherokee attack on Fort Watauga will be recreated on both Saturday and Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. An 18th century auction will be recreated on Saturday, where reproductions of 18th century items will be offered.

Colonial mertchants also will be selling their wares on Sutler’s Row during the event. There will be several vendors offering a myriad of 18th century reproduction items for the colonial enthusiast or the primitive decorator. Vendors this year include “Johnson & Moffet” specializing in hand-crafted wooden items and herbal remedies, Trader Bob offering tanned animal pelts and hides, Ft. Vause Outfitters specializing in finished leather goods, and several other vendors offering everything from 18th century reproduction clothing, weaponry and original antiques, to replica housewares and military accouterments.

Several Revolutionary War living history military organizations will be at the siege. The units include the 1st Maryland, based in Hendersonville, N.C.; Musgrove’s Mill Militia; the South Carolina Rangers, based in upstate South Carolina; and two British units: the 42nd Light Infantry and the 71st Highland Regiment.

The host unit is the Washington County Regiment of North Carolina Militia, based at Sycamore Shoals. Numerous individuals also will participate in the event portraying many 18th century walks of life, including Cherokee, backcountry hunters, farmers, housewives, indentured servants, commoners and gentry.

For more information on events at Sycamore Shoals, call the park at 423-543-5808 or visit the park’s website at www.sycamoreshoalstn.org. The park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave.

The schedule of events for the weekend:

Saturday, May 20th

10 a.m.: Raising the colors in Fort Watauga.

10:30 a.m.: Ulster Scots in America at the Visitors Center “Gathering Place”.

11 a.m.: Colonial games with Ms. Kay at Fort Watauga.

11 a.m.: Frontier scouting, tracking humans in the wilderness

11:30 a.m.: Kids’ militia drill in Talbot’s Meadow, in front of Fort Watauga.

Noon: “Over the hills and far away”: A look at the history of frontier music at Fort Watauga.

1 p.m. Battle re-enactment: “Siege of Fort Watauga — Part 1.”

All visitors must move behind the viewing line 15 minutes prior to battle start time.

1:30 p.m.: Field music: Watauga Valley Fifes & Drums at Talbot’s Meadow, in front of the fort.

2 p.m.: Kid’s Liberty Lounge: storytelling with Ms. Melodie at Fort Watauga.

2:30 p.m.: Salt making on the frontier: Jim Bordwine at Fort Watauga.

3 p.m. Auction at the Visitors Center Gathering Place.

4 p.m. Closing for Saturday.

Sunday, May 21

10 a.m.: Event opens.

10:30 a.m.: Militia muster and inspection at Fort Watauga.

11 a.m. Worship service at Fort Watauga.

11:30 a.m. Making an oil cloth, presented by Sgt. David Simerly at Fort Watauga.

Noon: Colonial games at Fort Watauga.

1 p.m.: Battle re-enactment: “Siege of Fort Watauga — Part 2.”

All visitors must move behind the viewing line 15 minutes prior to battle start time.

1:30 p.m.: Field musick: Watauga Valley Fifes & Drums at Talbot’s Meadow, in front of the fort.

2 p.m. Salt making on the frontier : Mr. Jim Bordwine at Fort Watauga.

2:30 p.m. “Every Able Bodied Man”: Militia drill and firearms demonstration at Talbot’s Meadow, in front of Fort Watauga.

3 p.m.: Retiring the colors at Fort Watauga.