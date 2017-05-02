Roan Mountain Trail Festival set for this Saturday

The community is inviting all Appalachian Trail enthusiasts to come to the Roan Mountain Trail Festival on May 5-7 at the Roan Mountain Community Park, 118 Carter St.

Roan Mountain Appalachian Trail Community Ambassador Jim Chambers believes the event will showcase the many positive aspects of the community that lies at the foot of the Roan Highlands and the last mountain over 6,000 feet on the trail until through hikers reach New Hampshire.

“This is a celebration of several community events in Roan Mountain,” Chambers said. “It’s to celebrate Roan Mountain being designated as the 41st Appalachian Trail Community, but also the opening of the Roan Mountain Farmers Market, and the dedication of the new stage at the Roan Mountain Community Park.”

The goal of the festival is to help create a partnership between the Roan Mountain community, the Appalachian Trail and the local trail maintaining organization — the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club.

“My motivation for being involved in the festival is to help highlight the ongoing necessity to preserve the Appalachian Trail,” Chambers said. “The grand takeaway will hopefully be that the Roan Mountain community will truly embrace the national treasure that is the Appalachian Trail.”

There are some important and serious reasons for scheduling the trail festival, such as focusing on how to engage the community in stewardship and education, but the festival is also intended to be festive and fun, both for the members of the community and for hikers and other travelers interested in the Appalachian Trail.

The Roan Mountain Appalachian Trail Community Advisory Board is planning to have live entertainment, a cornhole tournament, disc golf tournament and an AT hiker question-and-answer panel. Other activities will include a scavenger hunt, video booth, gaming tent and a children’s activity.

There will also be opportunities to hike and perform trail maintenance on the Appalachian Trail.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to walk to a local restaurant for food during the event. Overnight accommodations are available at several Roan Mountain hostels, cabins and bed and breakfasts. The Roan Mountain Community Park will also allow overnight camping on the grounds for $10 per night. Free T-shirts will be available for as long as supply lasts. Admission is free.

The festival is the second gathering of throughhikers, Roan Mountain community members, trail maintainers and trail administrators at the community park. On April 24, a group came together at the then uncompleted bandstand to officially sign the designation to make Roan Mountain an Appalachian Trail Community.

For more information, find Roan Mountain AT Community on Facebook.