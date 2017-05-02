Boone Lake project puts finishing touches on hydroseeding

The Boone Reservoir Fishery Habitat Enhancement Project has been in progress since the lake was lowered for dam repairs, involving a lot of manpower and resources. For the month of April, the Tennessee Valley Authority has been working with volunteers to clean up the lake and planting a variety of new plants around and in the lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, which provided the manpower for the project, has used mulch, seed and fertilizer provided by the TVA to add to this year’s mixture of Indian grass, little bluestem, black-eyed Susans, purple cone flowers and black oil sunflowers, which are expected to flourish this spring.

According to TVA’s monthly report on the projects at Boone Lake, this spring should be a perfect time to begin planting new trees around the lake and other plants in the lake, as the weather has been particularly rainy and sunny this spring.

Mary Ellen Miller, the TVA public relations officer, says the goal of the joint project is simple but important: the hydroseeding project is intended to help create new habitats for species in the lake. In other words, the project essentially seeks to help build up the lake’s ecosystem.

“In terms of the future ecosystem of the lake, this project’s goal is to provide a future habitat for various aquatic species, Miller said. “We hope this will be of lasting benefit for fish populations.”

According to John Hammonds, the TWRA reservoir fisheries coordinator, building up these habitats for aquatic life in the lake is one of the most important, key goals of the hydroseeding project.

“The goal of the hydroseeding project is to create future fish habitats once the reservoir returns to normal pool levels and to prevent soil erosion during the drawdown period on Boone Reservoir,” Hammonds said.

This isn’t the only joint project between TWRA and TVA in terms of assisting the ecosystem in its growth, according to Miller.

“TVA and TWRA, also in a joint venture, provided 500 tree seedlings that were donated to the Boone Watershed Partnership last year,” Miller said. “Volunteers planted those around the Boone Watershed area and on Boone Lake.”

Miller also emphasized that the volunteers have served a particularly crucial role in the recent Boone Lake projects, including pollution management and the planting of new plants in the area. She says the help from active community members have played a huge role in moving the project forward.

To learn more about the Boone Project or other TVA activities, or learn how to get involved as a volunteer, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/TVA and on Twitter @BooneRepair.