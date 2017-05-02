Siege at Fort Watauga, arts, crafts and more offered at Sycamore Shoals in May

The muster depicts the events of the summer of 1776, when the Watauga settlement was attacked by Cherokee warriors.

In the re-enactments, over 200 colonial and Native re-enactors present a dramatic retelling of the Cherokee attack brought on the settlers of the Watauga Valley. Visitors can see the living history camps, shop with period vendors, and witness battle re-enactments on both Saturday and Sunday.

For over two decades the muster has striven to fulfill the park’s goal of bringing the region’s history to life. Another way the park preserves the history of the earliest settlers is by teaching arts and skills that were a part of everyday life 240 years ago.

One of the most visible and audible is the Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps, which meets just about every Saturday of the year. The corps will meet every Saturday in May from 10 a.m. until noon. It performs at historical events, dedications and parades. This group is open to anyone from the age of 13 and up. Musical experience is welcome but not necessary to join; just come with a willingness to learn. The group meets at the Sycamore Shoals Visitors Center. Lessons are free. Newcomers are asked to call ahead to let the group know they are coming.

On Saturday, May 6, Barbara Jernigan will teach a watercolor painting class on figure painting from 9 a.m. until noon. Students will learn and practice watercolor technique and style. The cost of the class is $12 for those bringing their own supplies, or $20 with supplies provided.

On Sunday, May 7, the Watauga Valley Art League will hold its monthly meeting and program from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join the league for its monthly meetings that feature guest speakers and fellowship with area artists.

On Tuesday, May 9, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. the Liberty Spinners will meet. This is a gathering of spinners and fiber artists and is open to anyone interested in the art of spinning.

For early birds, on Saturday, May 13, at 8 a.m. the Lee and Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society will meet at Sycamore Shoals for a morning of birding during the migratory season.

Also on Saturday, May 13, from 1-5 p.m., Bob Thompson will present a class on English country dancing at the Pine Room of the Wellness Center, behind Sycamore Shoals Hospital. The class will focus on four primary dance routines from the period. Light refreshments will be served.

The cost is $7 at the door and $6 for members of Friends of Sycamore Shoals.

Another class on Saturday, May 13, is on how to play the pennywhistle, The class will be taught by Martha Egan. The cost is $15 for students who bring their own pennywhistle or $25 for the class and a Clarke or Walton pennywhistle in the key of D, along with a book and compact disc. The instrument was popular in the British Isles in the 1800s. The class includes the fundamentals of holding and sounding a pennywhistle, learning the first notes, and playing a song. Advanced students are invited to come and improve the skills they already have. Music and other supplemental materials will be provided.

On Sunday, May 28, from 1:30-4 p.m., Art Lang will lead the monthly Old Time Music Jam. Visitors can enjoy the rich musical traditions of the region each month. Old-time musicians of all levels are welcome and visitors who don’t play are invited to “come on over, kick back and enjoy the tunes.”

To join one or more of the classes, students must register in advance by calling 423-543-5808 and pre-paying. For more information call www.sycamoreshoalstn.org.