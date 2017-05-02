'A drop in the bucket': Authorities say Holston River sewage spill not affecting Hawkins Co. drinking water

Authorities say to this point, however, no contamination has been detected in Church Hill.

A temporary work bridge on the North Fork of the Holston River collapsed the morning of April 24 in Weber City at the location of a highway bridge replacement project on U.S. 19/23.

When the bridge collapsed, a crane slid from the south river bank into the water, damaging the sewer line and resulting in the ongoing spill.

