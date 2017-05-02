logo

'A drop in the bucket': Authorities say Holston River sewage spill not affecting Hawkins Co. drinking water

Jeff Bobo, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 1:26 PM

CHURCH HILL — Hawkins County's First Utility District (FUD) draws up to 6 million gallons of raw drinking water per day from the Holston River in Church Hill, about 12 miles down river from an ongoing sewage spill of 30,000 gallons per day.

Authorities say to this point, however, no contamination has been detected in Church Hill.

A temporary work bridge on the North Fork of the Holston River collapsed the morning of April 24 in Weber City at the location of a highway bridge replacement project on U.S. 19/23.

When the bridge collapsed, a crane slid from the south river bank into the water, damaging the sewer line and resulting in the ongoing spill.

More on the sewage from our partners at the Kingsport Times-News.

