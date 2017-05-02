'A drop in the bucket': Authorities say Holston River sewage spill not affecting Hawkins Co. drinking water
Jeff Bobo, Kingsport Times-News
Today at 1:26 PM
CHURCH HILL — Hawkins County's First Utility District (FUD) draws up to 6 million gallons of raw drinking water per day from the Holston River in Church Hill, about 12 miles down river from an ongoing sewage spill of 30,000 gallons per day.
Authorities say to this point, however, no contamination has been detected in Church Hill.
A temporary work bridge on the North Fork of the Holston River collapsed the morning of April 24 in Weber City at the location of a highway bridge replacement project on U.S. 19/23.