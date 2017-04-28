Wastewater spill: TDEC issues no contact advisory for N. Fork of Holston River

A crane in Weber City, Virginia, fell into the river on Monday, causing damage to a sewer line and resulting in a leak of approximately 30,000 gallons of untreated wastewater per day into the river just a few miles from the Tennessee border.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are issuing a temporary water contact advisory to encourage citizens to avoid any contact with the water until further notice,” said Tisha Calabrese Benton, director of TDEC’s Division of Water Resources. “We have been in close communication with authorities in Virginia, local and state officials in Tennessee, the local water system and private industry as we monitor the situation.”

