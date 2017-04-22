Environmentalist group lobbying state legislators for additional conservation funding

Forever Green Tennessee is a statewide campaign directed at lobbying state legislators this session for $35 million to conserve forested corridors, waterways, lakes, farmland and historic sites.

“We represent tens of thousands of Tennesseans. Our mission is to conserve enough land and water for future generations to take care of wildlife, drinking water and everything else we need to make Tennessee sustainable and livable in the future,” said Kathleen Williams, leader of the campaign and senior adviser of the Tennessee Parks and Greenways Foundation.

The official budget amendment, attached to SB 0483 and HB 0511, seeks $25 million to protect water, $5 million for conserving farmland and $5 million for saving historical sites.

Sponsored by Sen. Bill Ketron and Reps. Steve McDaniel, Charles Sargent and Gerald McCormick, Senate Budget Amendment 81/House Budget Amendment 152 has yet to be acted upon by the Senate and House Finance, Ways and Means Committees since it was assigned there in early February.

Although the bill currently sits idle, Forever Green Tennessee is asking the public to be proactive and support the amendment by contacting local state representatives and Gov. Bill Haslam.

“So this Earth Day, if people want to do something good for the Earth, this is the best opportunity to make a real difference,” Williams said.

The amendment is not a tax increase, but rather an allocation of money from the state’s general fund to a dedicated conservation program. The proposed funding comprises about a tenth of 1 percent of the state’s $34 billion budget.

Forever Green Tennessee’s ultimate mission is to conserve 4 percent more of Tennessee’s 27 million acres by 2050.

Williams admits that goal is a bold one, but she said the conservation efforts have to start somewhere.

“We know it needs reoccurring dedicated funding, but we’re just trying this year to launch it with first-year funding,” Williams said.

Forever Green Tennessee is made up of more than 20 partners from all across the state, including city governments, heritage groups and Vanderbilt’s earth and environmental sciences department.

For the past year, those partners have met to develop a funding package to fit into Haslam’s budget.

Even though the Haslam administration has already protected more than 24,000 acres, Williams said more conservation efforts are needed with the state’s ever-growing population.

“We just weren’t doing enough,” she said.

Of 27,000 miles of Tennessee rivers tested, Williams said about 50 percent of them do not fully support recreational use or fish and aquatic life.

If approved, Williams said $25 million would be dedicated to building vegetative buffers along Tennessee streams and rivers to prevent erosion, pollution and protect wildlife.

“Forest buffers reduce the need for expensive filtration systems, reduce flooding, provide cleaner water downstream and provide greater groundwater reserves,” a Forever Green Tennessee press release stated.

“Half of all species on Earth face extinction by the end of this century, and freshwater life is the most vulnerable. Tennessee has seven of the top eight most biologically diverse rivers in North America. Seventy-five percent of Tennessee’s endangered species are in our waters.”

The remaining $10 million historical and farmland funding would be used to secure those specific lands and protect them from further development. Much of that funding would also receive a federal match, Williams said.

“We tried to be practical and ambitious about federal leverage and about being able to get this accomplished in a year,” Williams said.

“We’re just urging people to call the governor because it’s really in his hands.”

To learn more about Forever Green Tennessee, visit www.forevergreentn.wordpress.com. To sign a petition supporting the amendment, visit www.credomobilize.com/petitions/forever-green-tennessee.

Williams urges anyone interested in protecting the environment to call Haslam’s office at 615-741-2001 and voice your support.

