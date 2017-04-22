Carter County Proud organizes Tweetsie Trail cleanup on Earth Day

Those were some of the items volunteers, Milligan students and a few Carter County officials picked up along the Tweetsie Trail Saturday during a cleanup organized by Carter County Proud, an organization committed in part to engaging the community in cleanup efforts to rid the county of litter.

“The purpose of this event is awareness,” said Edward Jordan, founder of Carter County Proud. “The Tweetsie Trail ... is pretty clean, actually. ... (We’re) saying, ‘Look, there is a group of people that care,’ so we’re doing this so that people can see us on Earth Day cleaning up our Earth.”

The group of more than a dozen volunteers traveled an approximately three-mile trek along the Tweetsie, stopping every few moments to pick up bits of old candy wrappers, plastic foam cups and other odds and ends. A good chunk of their hike occurred along West G Street. The volunteers carried signs with messages like “Every Litter Bit Hurts” and “Feed the Can, Man.”

“It’s an eyesore, it hurts our economic development, but the big thing is, it’s pollution to the Earth, Styrofoam cups and things of that nature,” Jordan said of the litter.

Carter County Commissioners Ross Garland and Cody McQueen joined the volunteers Saturday.

McQueen said the event offered a good way to bring exposure to Carter County Proud and its cause.

“It’s not just about the Tweetsie, it’s about the whole county,” McQueen said. “This is just a microcosm of what high traffic produces so it gives you at least a formula to say, ‘Hey, if this is what it’s like along the Tweetsie Trail, this is what it’s like along the river, this is what it’s like along Elk Avenue, this is what it’s like along the backroads,’ so it gives us kind of a map.”

Members of Carter County Proud hope to become an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, a nationwide non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring people to beautify and improve their communities. Members hope to eventually call the group Keep Carter County Beautiful.

The organization is petitioning voting board members of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce to adopt a proposal that would bring the Keep Carter County Beautiful affiliate under the chamber’s umbrella, a move that Keep America Beautiful leaders have told the local chapter is the best structure for that kind of organization.

Michaela Dove, a senior at Milligan College and a member of Linking Individuals to the Needs of the Community, was one of several Milligan students who appeared Saturday for the event.

“Picking up trash is such a basic thing,” Dove said. “We live in such a beautiful area and trash just ruins it and makes it very tacky and unpleasant. I just think it’s important to keep our environment clean and not abuse it or disrespect it, and so if people aren’t going to do that, then we’re going to have to pick up the slack for them.”