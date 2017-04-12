Archaeologists digging into history at Rocky Fork

With Jesse Germeraad, manager of Rocky Fork State Park in neighboring Unicoi County as as their guest speaker, the club received a rundown on plans for construction of the park’s first infrastructure, markers and foot bridges in place along its trails and what scientist have found in their so far in their exploration of the park’s 240-year-old Flint Creek Battle Site.

At the battle site where John Sevier and a local militia wiped out a winter encampment of about 130 Chickamauga warriors who had recently wiped out a frontier settlement on the Holston River, Germeraad said an electromagnetic survey did not reveal any relics of the battle or the encampment.

Like most flat areas in the surrounding mountains, Germeraad said the battle site was used for agriculture by both Native Americans and settlers, explaining the lack of any trace of the interesting chapter of American history that took place there.

But an interesting discovery has been made at the battle site and an area with chemical changes in the soil that indicate a very hot fire has occurred has peaked scientists’ curiosity.

“So we’re going to keep the location of that site secret until they can get in there and dig” with hopes of finding bits of Native American pottery that may have been made there, Germeraad said.

New at the park are color coded trail markers delineating the park’s its system and nine pedestrian bridges that have built over its creeks by teams of volunteers.

Some of the bridges are made from hemlock logs that had fallen and were recovered from the park and hemlock boards that were milled locally from other forest. And because of their hemlock construction, Germeraad said the bridges will last for generations.

Chemical treatment to control the adelgid infestation that is expected to kill all the mountains’ hemlocks is underway at the park and sprigs of still healthy hemlocks are harvested and rooted in partnership with the Unicoi County High School agriculture program in a regrow project.

A useful map of the approximate 8,000-acre Rocky Fork area and 2,000 state park that shows the park's trail system and connectivity to the national forest and Appalachian Trail is now available for download at the state park web site.

A plan is in place for construction of a visitor center and parking area. And grant funding has been awarded for an aluminum bridge for what will will eventually become a fully handicap accessible path to the battle site.

A three-day hikers jamboree is planned for early next month. And for anyone who wishes to be involved in the development of the park, Germeraad said, membership in the nonprofit Friends of Rocky Fork State Park group is growing rapidly and volunteer days are scheduled regularly.