Sewage Seepage: Bluff City water woes to be addressed at Town Hall

On April 20, the Boone Lake Association and the Tennessee Clean Water Network will attempt to assemble all the parties involved in the repair process to ask questions and get definite answers related to remediation, planning, funding and construction of a replacement system.

Bluff City’s Board of Mayor and Alderman, the system’s engineering firm, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation , U.S. Rep. Phil Roe’s office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Office, Mattern and Craig Engineers and the Environmental Protection Agency have all been invited to attend the 6 p.m. town hall meeting at Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center.

Boone Lake landowners, recreational users, affected businesses, clubs, local residents and environmental groups are also encouraged to attend.

“This meeting is for people to ask questions and get those questions answered in a place where everyone can hear it and (everyone) can hear the same thing,” Renée Victoria Hoyos, TCWN’s executive director, said.

As the repair plan has developed, Hoyos said Bluff City residents have been asking questions but getting differing answers from the agencies involved.

“Every individual hears something completely different,” Hoyos said. “Or they spin it differently to different individuals. There has been some very odd correspondence that I’ve been CC’d on. And you know, that’s not really answering the question the person asked and now you’ve made them angry.”

Bluff City resident Carolyn Payne, who is running for mayor in the upcoming May 16 election, said she will be in attendance.

“I don’t know what will be brought up during that meeting,” Payne said. “I just want everything to be fully exposed.”

The latest reported leakage was on March 1, when heavy rainfall overwhelmed the new pump station along Bluff City Highway.

“We received over 1.77 inches of rainfall in an hour time resulting in an overflow that occurred from 2:50 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.,” Bluff City public works supervisor Allen Moultrie said during a BMA board meeting six days after the downpour.

“All pump stations during this time were operating. The volume of stormwater we received into the system could not be conveyed from the 44 ‘igloo’ pump stations, resulting in a backup in the interceptor to the station.”

Mattern and Craig’s Randy Beckner said his engineering firm was investigating to determine the overflow cause.

In February 2016, Bluff City residents Norman and Mary Moore filed a lawsuit seeking $300,000 and compensatory damages from the city for raw sewage flowing into their yard.

Bluff City was fined $25,760 by the TDEC in September 2016 after the agency determined more than 15,000 gallons of raw sewage had spewed into Boone Lake and onto residential properties between Feb. 1 and Aug. 21.

TDEC officials have already declined the April 20 invitation, Hoyos said. The USDA, which provided $2.5 million in funding for the Bluff City repairs, has contacted Hoyos and confirmed a representative will be present.

“We want a more transparent process, and that’s what this is about,” Hoyos said.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.