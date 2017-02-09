Carter County Proud founder said school system supporting anti-litter effort

Jordan said it was “wonderful news and thanked Director of Schools Kevin Ward and Supervisor Terry Hubbard for their support.”

He said Hubbard updated him following a principals’ meeting this week, in which it was requested that all four high schools address the litter problem on their highway signs, addressed Happy Valley High School litter, and all principals were told to require and make sure litter is being addressed in the curriculum by school counselors.

Jordan also commented on this week’s meeting of the Landfill Committee of the Carter County Commission. He said the committee “discussed many ways to have a fall clean up and have a free dump day in support of this. It was a very lively discussion.”

He said the committee was supportive, but said the problem was that it would cost the county an additional $60,000 to have a free day at the landfill. Since, the landfill operates on tipping and recycling fees, that means the cost of the free day would have to come from another revenue source.