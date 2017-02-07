Small purchase brings big smiles for Roan Mountain group

The parcel is in one of the most beautiful locations in the region, but the main reason it has such a high priority is because it is surrounded by protected land just below Carvers Gap on the Roan Highlands and because anything that might have been developed on the land would have been visible from the Appalachian Trail at Round Bald and Jane Bald.

“People often ask if SAHC has a minimum acreage requirement for land protection projects,” said Michelle Pugliese, SAHC’s land protection director. “This is an excellent example of a small property with large conservation benefits.”

Pugliese said the parcel was “surrounded by permanently protected land. These seven acres were essentially an ‘inholding’ — the type of property people seek out for private residential development. This tract was the closest unprotected land to Carvers Gap, the public access to the Highlands of Roan and the Appalachian Trail. In buying this property, we carry forward our organization’s roots of protecting the Roan and preserving views from the Appalachian Trail.”

Dominated by northern hardwood forest, the tract rises to an elevation of 5,220 feet and has 435 feet of road frontage on N.C. Highway 261, the route to the Carvers Gap parking area.

The property lies within the Audubon Society’s Roan Mountain Important Bird Area and the state-designated Roan Massif Natural Area. Two tributaries of Johns Camp Branch flow through the parcel. The Johns Camp Branch empties into Fall Creek, which is classified as high quality waters and trout waters.

“We are deeply grateful to Fred and Alice Stanback for making a generous contribution which made this acquisition possible,” Carl Silverstein, SAHC’s executive director, said. “Our purchase of this tract means that one more critical piece of the Roan landscape will never be developed.”