Winter naturalist rally set for Roan Mountain

The rally will present three speakers on Saturday morning, then break for lunch. Several hikes are scheduled for Saturday afternoon. Reservations for the lunch meal are now being accepted.

The speakers will be:

• Jamie Donaldson, a botanist since 1992 and leader of the Baatany Goat Project, which studied the impact of goats on the vegetation of the Roan balds.

• Cindy Barrett, a botany student at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City who is pursuing a master’s degree.

• Jay Franklin, a professor of archeology at ETSU.

The programs will be presented at the Conference Center at Roan Mountain State Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

At 9:30 a.m., Donaldson will present “Great graminoids! Quantifying vegetation on Roan Mountain’s western balds over the last 80 years (1936-2016).”

At 10:25 a.m., Barrett will present “Range-wide prevalence and impacts of the lily leaf spot disease on Gray’s lily with an assessment of Turk’s cap lily and Michaux’s lily as disease reservoirs.”

At 11:05 a.m., Franklin will present “Late prehistoric towns and Cherokee archaeology in the upper reaches of the Tennessee Valley.”

Lunch will be held at noon. Bag lunches will include a choice of turkey and Swiss, chicken salad, ham and cheese or pimento cheese. Lunches are $8 each and must be reserved by Feb. 8. The registration fee for nonmembers of Friends of Roan Mountain is $10. Payments for lunch and registration may be mailed to the Friends of Roan Mountain, Nancy Barrigar treasurer, 708 Allen Ave., Elizabethton, TN 37643.

The rally will end with a choice of three hikes:

• A strenuous hike will be led by Donaldson to the alder balds on the ridge line of Roan Mountain.

• A moderately difficult hike will be led by Marty Silver, ranger with Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport, demonstrating wildlife tracking and animal signs near the Doe River in Roan Mountain State Park.

• An easy hike will be led by Frosty Levy, professor emeritus of biology at ETSU. He will lead a winter tree identification hike in the park.