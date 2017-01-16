What East Tennesseans can do to help endangered bumblebees

Recently added to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s endangered species list — a first for a bee in the continental U.S. — the rusty patched bumblebee will now gain some protections, but needs all the help it can get.

“The rusty patched bumblebee is not only an important pollinator of prairie wildflowers, but also of cranberries, blueberries, apples, alfalfa and numerous other crops,” reports the Xerces Society, which seeks to help invertebrate conservation. “Once common from Minnesota to Maine, and south through the Appalachians, this species has been lost from 87 percent of its historic range since the late 1990s.”

Human development and the loss of habitats, along with the use of pesticides and diseases, are hurting these bumblebees, who were once present in 31 states and Canadian provinces. Now, according to National Public Radio, they can only be found in 13 states and Canadian provinces, showing an 88 percent decline in the number of populations and an 87 percent loss in the amount of territory it inhabits.

Lamberts, a green-thumbed advocate for all species who has her own butterfly way station, is well-versed in aiding the natural world through her expansive gardens.

Her recommendations include contacting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to let staff know the importance of supporting pollinators like bees, but also taking more hands-on actions.

“Plant native flowers, native shrubs and native trees,” she said. “Convert a small section of your yard to a butterfly garden patch. How many homeowners around here don’t have a yard?”

In doing this, Lamberts said the bees will be able to pollinate and perpetuate local plant species, get stronger and healthier as a collective force, and, in turn, provide humans with the sustenance we need to survive.

In pointing at this inter-connectivity, Lamberts said the local berry plants pollinated by the bees flourish, feeding birds and moving this sustenance up the food chain.

Plants like butterfly weed, aster, the Tennessee coneflower, blazing star, swamp sunflower, ironweed, wild columbine, white baneberry, cardinal flower, Jacob’s ladder, foamflower and silverleaf mountain mint should be planted.

Lamberts said it’s a win-win when you can both help pollinators by planting varieties of mint and simultaneously improve what’s in your kitchen.

“The native bees are so critical for all kinds of pollination in the landscape,” she said. “The native bees, the bumblebees are very important.”

