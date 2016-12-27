Winter at Sycamore Shoals offers several events

One of the events going on is Christmas, which is historically accurate for those who know the festive season ended with Epiphany on Jan. 6 in the olden days.

The annual Lamplight Christmas Wreath Exhibit and the Winterfest Art Show will continue through Jan. 3.

Another late Christmas event will be the Old Christmas: Militia Muster at Fort Watauga, which will take place on Staurday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The late scheduling is a reminder that the first white settlers to the region brought their Old World holiday traditions with them, from the Dutch Sinterklaas to the Twelve Days of Christmas. Visitors can discover the English, German, Scottish and Irish roots of modern holiday celebrations. Contact the park for a detailed schedule.

The New Year’s Day celebration will be observed with a First Day hike, described here.

There are also some workshops scheduled at the park. One appropriate class will be watercolor painting with an emphasis on Winter Landscapes, taught by Barbara Jernigan. The class will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. until noon.

The subject for the paintings will be Fort Watauga in winter. Students will learn and practice watercolor techniques and styles. Students of all levels of experience are welcome. The cost will be $12, or $20 including supplies.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1-4 p.m. Donna Horowitz will teach a class on “Know Your Sewing Machine.” The class is for those who have a sewing machine but don't know how to use it. The class will teach basic machine operations. Embroidery machines and sergers are not included. Students should bring their sewing machine, sewing machine manual and accessories and small scissors. The instructor will bring fabric and thread. The cost of the course is $25.

On Sunday, Jan. 24 from 1:30-4 p.m. Art Lang will preside over an Old Time Music Jam. It focuses on the rich musical traditions of the region each month. Old time musicians of all levels are welcome. Those who don’t play are welcome to attend and enjoy the music.