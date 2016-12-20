Carter County Proud says thanks for successful year

One of the group’s major goals is to establish a Carter County branch of the Keep America Beautiful program. That goal came much closer to being realized with the donation of $4,000 from the city and county during November’s Carter County Commission meeting and December’s Elizabethton City Council meeting.

It initially appeared the City Council might consider deferring action on its $2,000 donation until it was determined if some of the funding could be obtained from the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.

The delay in approving the city’s funding was avoided when Mitch Miller, chief executive officer of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, addressed the City Council to request a $35,000 fee for Elizabethton to have a seat on the new partnership.

At the end of his discussion, Miller changed the request, saying the amount for the partnership could be $33,000 and the remaining $2,000 could be used for the city’s portion of the Keep America Beautiful fee. His suggestion was unanimously approved by the council.

Carter County Tomorrow leader Ed Jordan told his group that once the funding is secured he will contact Melissa Marshall of Keep Tennessee Beautiful to “get the ball rolling,” on becoming an affiliate of the national organization. He said the application process should begin after the start of the new year.

“I would like to thank all the hard-working Carter County Proud volunteers and local citizens for your service in helping to educate and clean up our beautiful community during 2016. Our goal is to rid our community of litter and illegal dumping,” Jordan said in a recent message to the members of his organization.

With such a big goal, it appears Carter County Proud will be working just as hard or harder in 2017.