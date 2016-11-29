Carter Mansion Christmas tours take place this weekend

This year, the tours will be conducted Friday and Saturday at the mansion, located at 1031 Broad St. The tours start at 6 p.m. and will go to 8:40 p.m. each day. A new tour starts every 20 minutes. Tours are by registration only and cost $5 per person for ages 13 and up.

Registration for each of the tours can be made online at http://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals. The registration pages allows visitors to choose their desired tour time by clicking on the appropriate box on the upcoming events link for Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. There is a separate box for each tour time.

Each tour lasts approximately 45 minutes to an hour. There will also be a bonfire where storytelling and period music can be heard.

Walking through the frontier mansion, so named because most of the frontiersmen lived in cabins and huts, reminds each visitor of how important Christmas was.

Back in the settled parts on the Atlantic seaboard, Christmas was a celebration that went on for weeks, with festivities, caroling, feasting, dancing and the firing of Christmas guns. The celebration was much more simple on the frontier, with only the simplest of pleasures available. The frontier simplicity made the festive celebration of the Carters’ display of opulence all the more amazing to the frontiersmen.

This Friday and Saturday provides visitors to the Carter Mansion with yet another taste of the way an 18th-century Christmas would have been celebrated in only the most elite homes.

For more information, contact: Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park at 423-543-5808; www.sycamoreshoalstn.org;

tnstateparks.com/parks/about/sycamore-shoals/; www.facebook.com/sycamoreshoals or www.friendsofsycamoreshoals.org.