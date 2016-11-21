TVA holds fast as drought runs its course

Still, commercial travel on rivers has not been threatened, and major hydroelectric power generation decreases have been made up through other sources, according to officials.

“Since Oct.1, the amount of rainfall that becomes runoff and empties into our reservoirs has been 22 percent of what we usually get,” said Tom Barnett, TVA River Forecast Center senior manager. “Because of that, we’ve had to run a lot of water out of our tributary reservoirs, which feed the main stem of the Tennessee River.

“Each of these (Holston, Watauga, Douglas, Cherokee) have a minimum flow to rivers to maintain commercial navigation, and we’ve been able to accomplish that. Typically during the fall we keep the reservoirs at 50 percent to 60 percent of capacity to make sure we have room for winter runoff.”

Barnett said drought conditions have lowered TVA’s water-generated power to about half of what is normally produced by this source. But hydroelectric makes up only 10 percent to 12 percent of all sources, and nuclear and natural gas have made up the difference as far as demand is concerned.

“A significant portion of the Tennessee Valley is classified as being in extreme drought, and we’ve been seeing this since spring,” Barnett said. “Still, we have been maintaining all our minimal standards of all reservoirs and rivers.”

The website for the National Weather Service office in Morristown indicated Monday that Tri-Cities’ precipitation for the year to date was 27.63 inches, or 8.88 inches below the norm of 36.51 inches. Since Sept. 1, the deficit has been 3.59 inches.

On Nov. 11, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency declared a state of emergency in response to the continuing drought. TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan reported drought has impacted over 300 water systems, 6,000 acres burned in wildfires and weather forecasts show no significant precipitation in Tennessee through the remainder of 2016.

“Lake levels are basically close to where we would be at this time of year,” said Travis Brickey, TVA spokesman. “Our big thing is runoff, and you have to have rain to have runoff.”

Though a minimal amount of precipitation fell in the Tri-Cities area Saturday morning, most of East Tennessee remains in the “severe drought” category. A large swath stretching from Morristown through the southern part of Tennessee to Columbia and Pulaski remains in the “extreme drought” category.

The state of emergency issued by TEMA a few weeks ago allowed the engagement of state and federal personnel and resources. This was done to make sure the agency was in a position to respond effectively and quickly if prolonged drought and wildfires threatened lives and property.

The National Weather Service is predicting possible showers in the area Thursday, as well as a chance of rain and thunderstorms on Nov. 27-28. No rain is in sight through the rest of the month.

“We use the same sources as everyone else for weather (National Weather Service), and right now there’s a lot of optimism about getting rain eight to nine days out,” Barnett said. “They also are showing that the next three to four months will produce the normal amount of precipitation.”

