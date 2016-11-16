Standing Rock supporters to hold fundraiser at Willow Tree

“Water is life. Life is water,” are their guiding words. We cannot live without water.

The Dakota Access Pipeline has continued construction despite failing to adequately attain all necessary permits and consult native tribes whose land, water supply, and sacred sites are significantly threatened by the pipeline’s course.

This event is not only to raise funds for their legal and material needs, but also is a demonstration of our community support of what they are standing for — and acknowledgment that this is an issue that affects us all. We stand with Standing Rock. Tomorrow, come stand with us.

It will take place at the Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music at 216 E. Main St. into Thursday evening.

The Appalachian Yoga Collective will kick-off the event at 1:15 p.m. with yoga, meditation, and drumming with Michelle Treece.

Yoga will be followed by musicians, poets, and local artists who will perform and offer their art in the silent auction.

The Main Street Pizza Company will be providing pizza at the event,.

At 7 p.m., members of the Cherokee Nation will arrive to speak with us about the pipeline and the movement at Standing Rock.

The evening will conclude with an outstanding performance brought to us by The Comet Conductors.

All proceeds will be donated to the Standing Rock Water Protectors.

Hashtags used for this event are #JCsaysNoDAPL #WaterIsLife.