Backyard chickens still technically disallowed in Johnson City limits

Because an ordinance disallowing their kind to be kept in Johnson City is only loosely enforced.

It was about four years ago that the Johnson City Commission tabled any possible changes to the city law that would allow for backyard chickens.

But even though they're not allowed, it doesn't stop the occasional sighting of chickens within the city's limits.

Commissioner Jeff Banyas, who was mayor at the time the issue was being debated, said he personally doesn’t have a problem with bringing up a limited amount of chickens in well-kept coops that don't bother any neighbors, but should this issue get to the city level, perhaps after a complaint, the rules would have to be enforced.

Banyas and fellow Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin share that position. Both said even though the rule is on the books and they occasionally hear about chickens being raised in Johnson City, neither have heard a complaint, taken a single phone call or email comment in the last four years about chickens. And they hope it stays that way.

“There’s a little bit of acceptance that it's going on, but not opening the door further,” Van Brocklin said.

The group Chickens On Our Property, or C.O.O.P., was a force for trying to get the city’s ordinance’s amended in 2012. And even though their efforts were unsuccessful, the group still operates as advocates for people bringing up chickens on their property, as long as neighbors have no issues with the practice.

Van Brocklin said he was never concerned with the way the C.O.O.P. members were bringing up their chicks, but, had they passed an across-the-board allowance of chicken raising in the city, it was the people who weren’t as responsible that would put an undue burden on the city.

City Manager Pete Peterson commented on the commission’s tabling of the ordinance in 2012, and his answer is still consistent with the position of Van Brocklin and Banyas.

“That will end up causing extra costs for us and end up being very expensive,” he said in a Johnson City Press article.

There was discussion of having to hire or place an employee who oversaw all chicken activity on the city’s payroll, which was seen as a bad idea at the time. C.O.O.P.’s co-founder, Emily Katt, recommended they do just that.

On social media posts, C.O.O.P. administrators have recommended interested citizens pursue their desire to raise chickens in city limits, though it might not technically be legal.

“We encourage anyone interested in keeping some hens in the city to go for it,” one post reads. “Do it cleanly and well, be a good neighbor, and you will be legal and in good company.”

Anthony Shelton, an agent with the University of Tennessee-Washington County Extension Office, recently taught a class at Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center on how to bring up chickens. He said mostly all of the questions he fields and advice he gives relates to the upbringing of chickens in the county — and not in the city.

When Shelton hears about complaints, they’re not related to chickens in the city, but people traveling county roads where passage is hindered by a few chickens. He also hears about how county citizens have dogs that want to play with the birds, but end up severely hurting them.

If anyone has any questions about bringing up chickens, his office is a great place to start. You can find their information at www.extension.tennessee.edu/Washington/Pages/default.aspx.

