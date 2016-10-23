'Rising Sea' climate change presentation scheduled at ETSU on Nov. 1

Now, 2016 is shaping up to take over that spot, which isn’t something to celebrate.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s world-leading scientists, the two biggest climate change key factors are rising global surface temperatures and diminishing Arctic sea ice, and because of this inhabitants of planet Earth are in a bad spot with global warming and drastic action is needed, and needed quickly.

This is part of the reason why Duke University professor emeritus Orrin Pilkey, Ph.D. will be giving a slide show presentation at East Tennessee State University on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. The free event will take place in the school’s Ball Hall auditiorium.

Titled “Retreat from a Rising Sea: Hard Choices in an Age of Climate Change,” the talk will be the second time in three years that Pilkey is coming to speak at ETSU.

Dr. Kevin O’Donnell, a professor in the Department of Literature and Language and director of the ETSU Environmental Studies minor that is bringing the well-known professor to campus, said Pilkey is an extremely respected scientist in the study of climate change.

Pilkey is a James B. Duke professor emeritus in the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke and founder of the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines, which is based at Western Carolina University. His research has centered around coastal geology, primarily on the barrier island coasts and the effects of shoreline stabilization and development as sea levels rise.

Pilkey said his talk will be about how warming oceans are causing the seas to rise and what that does to coastal cities. Pilkey will also recommend the needed actions to help remove vulnerable populations.

O’Donnell said the minor is a small group of passionate students, whose hard work and gusto often comes out in their writing. Because it’s an interdisciplinary degree, it’s not science based as much as literature. Because of the prominence of climate change as a threat to human existence, the literature that’s been produced in the last few decades has been extremely well received in literary circles that O’Donnell studies.

He said Barbara Kingsolver’s “Flight Behavior,” which talks about Monarch butterfly patterns in East Tennessee, is a great example of this fine writing. His students have used books like this to produce their own works, which surprised O’Donnell with their quality and passion.

O’Donnell doesn’t make his classrooms a place where dissenting opinions aren’t allowed, but a place where discussion is the top priority.

“I try not to ask their opinions,” O’Donnell said. “I just clear space for the discussion, from a range of views.”

He doesn’t know what to expect at the Nov. 1 talk, but said there should be strong numbers and great information presented by Pilkey.

