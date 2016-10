The volunteers will meet at the Sink Mountain Boat Dock at 11 a.m. Because the level of the water is down, the cleanup will be just along the shore.

Trash bags and other implements of trash collection will be provided. Volunteers should bring their own gloves. Hats are recommended. A light lunch will be provided. Those who require a non-meat lunch should call for arrangements.

For more information, call 423-534-4804.