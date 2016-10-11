Elizabethton ready to start third recycling center

The new drop-off will located near the offices of the Elizabethton Housing and Development Agency. Street and Sanitation Director Danny Hilbert said the new center could be used by residents of the public housing community and by surrounding neighbors.

“This will better serve that section of the city,” Hilbert said. Part of the effort in setting up an agreement with the housing agency. That agreement and the plan for the new center will be submitted to the Elizabethton City Council for approval during Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the council.

Hilbert said the drop-off have proven popular and the effort removes items from loads sent daily to the Iris Glen Landfill in Johnson City. All of the items dropped off at the centers are picked up by the Carter County Landfill and added to the items it collects from various areas of the county to sell on the open market.

One problem being encountered at the Mill Street drop-off is with the placement of non-recyclable items. Hilbert said the items are not even being placed in bins, but left in bags on the ground.

“This is illegal dumping,” Hilbert said. Efforts, such as security cameras will be used to catch violators.