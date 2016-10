Ed Jordan, founder of Carter County Proud, said the clean up will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. in the front parking lot of Happy Valley Elementary School. Volunteers should be dressed in comfortable clothes and shoes for the cleanup.

“I am looking forward to your support,” Jordan said. “I hope to see you Saturday.

The motto of Carter County Proud is “Together We Can Make A Difference!”