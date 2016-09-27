Celtic Festival, Quilt Show highlight October events at Sycamore Shoals

The 22nd Annual Sycamore Shoals Quilt Show will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1-4:30 p.m. This four-day exhibition, sponsored by the Sycamore Shoals Stitchers, features a show and demonstrations by local quilters. Bed quilts, wall hangings, holiday and baby quilts, miniatures and antique quilts will be on display.

The 5th Annual Sycamore Shoals Celtic Festival be held Friday through Sunday, October 21, 22, & 23.

The event will begin with a Friday night torchlight at 6:30.

The hours for Saturday and Sunday will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Saturday night concert will begin at 6:30.

The festival will celebrate Appalachia’s Celtic heritage. Clans and family societies will be on hand to help with family history. The event will also include dance, music, food, vendors, demonstrations, reenactments of 18th and 19th century heritage and lectures.

There will also be several other programs on Saturdays during the month. The Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps meets every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The corps performs at historical events, dedications, and parades. This group is open to anyone ages 13 and up. Musical experience is welcome but not necessary, just a willingness to learn. Lessons are free of charge.

Also on Saturdays, starting at 8 a.m. there will be bird walks with the Lee & Lois Herndon Chapter of the Tennessee Ornithological Society.

The walks will allow birders to meet other birders at Sycamore Shoals for a morning of birding during the migratory season.

Oil painting for beginners and beyond will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. The instructor will be Rhonda Abbott. The course will cost $25 and supplies are not included. This beginner class is also open to anyone who has experience with oils. The class will complete a painting with focus on perspective and adding dynamic quality.

Items needed will include oil paint in white, blue, yellow, red and dark brown, paper towels, linseed oil, a stretched canvas or canvas board, pencil and ruler, and at least two paint brushes (one large and one small that comes to a point).

The Liberty Spinners will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. This gathering of spinners and fiber artists is open to anyone interested in the art of spinning.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a class on primitive trapping and fishing. The Instructor will be Steve Ricker. The cost of the class is $35.

Students will learn traditional methods of hunting, trapping and fishing, using ordinary materials to survive in the wild. This class will take place outdoors.

Also on Saturday, Oct.15, from 9 a.m. to noon, Ben Hunter will hold a class on winterizing the garden to have it ready for spring. There is no charge and registration is not necessary for the class.

It’s not too early to be planning and building a spring garden. Hunter will share his experiences and techniques. The class is sponsored by the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1:30-4 p.m. Art Lang will lead an old time music jam. Old time musicians of all levels are welcome. Everyone is invited to come on over, kick back and enjoy the tunes.

Halloween will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m. with Scary Stories at Fort Watauga. Everyone is invited to come and listen to tales of woe and terror, the weird and macabre, with a touch of wit thrown in for good measure.

A class on antler tray basketry will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Candy Alexander will be the instructor. The cost is $20.

Tines of deer antlers are used as handles on trays woven using natural materials. The dimensions are 6-8 inches wide and 12 inches long. Students should bring garden or kitchen shears, an old hand towel, pencil, small measuring tape, small spray bottle of water, and strong clothespins.

Traditional arts worships will be held throughout the month.

Students must register in advance to join one or more of the workshops by calling 423-543-5808 and must pay for the course in advance.