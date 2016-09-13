Carter County Proud seeking to become Keep America Beautiful affiliate

Jordan said has contacted the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce and the city government in May and is “patiently waiting on a response to meet with them.”

”Becoming an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful could benefit our county’s commerce, tourism and most importantly job growth in our beautiful community,” Jordan said. “This is a win, win situation.”

“I encourage all Carter County Proud members to contact their City Council members, city mayor, county commissioners, county mayor and state legislators ... to help clean up Carter County.

Jordan said his organization is also waiting on the Tennessee Department of Transportation to install “Do Not Litter” signs along the highways. He said the installations should happen within the next month.

Jordan said the organization will hold next cleanup on the Milligan Highway will be Saturday, Oct. 8. The members will meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Happy Valley Elementary School.