Local momentum takes flight to help Monarch butterflies

Much of their fall months’ 3,000-mile migration between Canada and Mexico, sweeping over the United States, is a mystery to the experts who closely watch their patterns. In studying these patterns, though, experts have noticed the Monarchs’ population numbers have decreased significantly.

According to a 2014 National Geographic article by Eve Conant, there are various reasons why the bright orange and black Monarch is doing so poorly on a large scale. And, at a time when bees and other pollinators are going through similarly difficult times, it’s important to help out, as it could come back to affect us at our local farmers markets or in the grocery stores.

“Monarch populations are declining at an alarming rate, thanks to a deadly combination of factors that include Illegal logging in Mexico, wildfires, droughts and a drastic loss of their crucial milkweed habitat in the United States,” Conant wrote.

While there’s not much Tri-Cities-area residents can do about all of those factors, many are doing everything they can to help Monarchs in their time of woe.

Jonesborough environmentalists Virginia Kennedy and Frances Lamberts are two local supporters of these butterflies. They both worked to make Jonesborough’s butterfly garden a registered Monarch waystation, which requires certain forms of aid to the butterflies.

“It’s sometimes discouraging to see the numbers going down,” Kennedy said. “Education is always a big factor here.”

With her lush property and gardens, Lamberts has given Kennedy approximately two dozen Monarch eggs, which are currently attached to the top of a wire-covered aquarium. As they develop, they have and will hopefully continue to turn into caterpillars, then to the pupa stage onto the chrysalises and eventually become the Monarch butterflies that are so easily recognizable to many.

As they progress to the caterpillar stage, the waystation also provides those garden plants that provide crucial fuel for the soon-to-be butterflies on their momentous journeys. One of the easiest plants they feed upon is milkweed leaves.

“You give them milkweed, and they’ll eat it,” Kennedy said.

She and Lamberts have been encouraging locals to help out with the cause; and it’s worked.

Recently, a group of Girl Scouts have sought to complete the project of opening a garden at St. Mary’s Catholic School on East Lakeview Drive in Johnson City. Lamberts — who consulted on the project — said the property will present a challenge, as it’s rocky, sun-exposed and windy, but loves the enthusiasm behind it.

“They are into the environment, and they will just keep going,” Lamberts said about the Girl Scouts’ project.

The general public, of course, can help on a large scale with projects like the Girl Scouts, or by converting their entire properties like Lamberts and Kennedy. But, if someone wanted to simply dip their toe into helping provide essential fuels for the Monarchs, the could plant patches of milkweed on their property.

Kennedy said this plant is considered somewhat unsightly, but planting it will bring about these butterflies, with are much easier on the eyes.

The basic needs of butterflies in general are pretty standard, in that they require water and sun, nursery- and nectar-source plants for food and habitat through several stages of their lives, with milkweed being one of the most common.

Some of the recommended plants include shrubs New Jersey tea, buttonbush, spicebush and yellow root. Recommended perennial wildflowers include asters, beardtongues, bee balms, blazing stars, coneflowers, false aster, lobelias, milkweeds, mints, Joe Pye, violets, wild columbine and wild geranium.

Along with planting the nectar-giving and host plants that caterpillars are looking for, Kennedy also helps tag these butterflies, which allows experts to study and learn more about their migration patterns. When one of these tagged butterflies is found — dead or alive — in Mexico, one particular butterfly-focused organization pays $5 per tag to learn about the flight of the Monarchs.

This incentivizes collection of information and also gives locals in Mexico reason to keep their pine-filled forests — often inhabited by Monarchs — alive, well and free from the chainsaw.

Much of this research is with the organization Monarch Watch, which is based in Lawrence, Kansas. You can learn more about Monarchs, tagging, waystations and more at their website www.monarchwatch.org.

