Robinella at Down Home

Also known as Robin Ella Bailey, Robinella is from the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in Maryville.

Robinella and the CCstringband was founded in the late ’90s by Robinella and her then husband Cruz Contreras (the “CC” in the band’s name).

The former couple met while studying at the University of Tennessee, Cruz being a jazz piano major and Robinella an illustration/art major. They released three albums under Robinella and the CCstringband before shortening it to simply Robinella with the 2006 release of “Solace for the Lonely,” an album that began to explore areas of pop and funk.

Prior to that, much of the band's work could be described as a mixture of progressive bluegrass and jazz blues. Notable early songs include many originals such as "Man Over" and covers such as Nanci Griffith's "Love at the Five and Dime," and "Flashdance (What A Feeling)" from the movie soundtrack “Flashdance."

Picked up by Columbia records, they toured substantially until their break up in 2007. Robinella continued her career as a solo artist with the release of her fifth album in December 2009, “Fly Away Bird,” which is mainly an emotional piece revolving around her 2007 divorce from Contreras, who went on to found the Black Lillies.

Following immediately was the release of a live album paying tribute to Robinella’s 11-year stint every Sunday night at Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria in Knoxville. Writing such loved songs as “Man Over” and “Dress me Up Dress Me Down” Robin continued to write songs that spanned genre and topic such as “Press On,” “Left, Right, Back, Together,” “Surrender All” and “Mon Amour, My Love.”

Her most current album, "Ode to Love" was released in 2012. The album consists mainly of love songs spanning life and romance, country and blues, jazz and Americana and boasts critically acclaimed guitarist, Frank Vignola, playing and co-producing.

