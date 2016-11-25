Willow Tree offering an eclectic week of music

On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Willow Tree will host its fourth annual Shop Local Art and Craft Market. Local art, crafts, food, coffee and books will be available for purchase.

The festive event celebrates “local goodness.”

Gabrielle Louise will be the featured musician Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at The Willow Tree. A news release describes her as “eclectic, eccentric, seductive, flexible (and) literate.”

It continues: “She manages to blend seemingly disparate styles of music and lyrics into a captivating … homogenous mix of folk, bluegrass and jazz. … Her voice is going to make time stand still in that it is full, rich and has great nuance in it.”

While there is no admission charge, the hat will be passed for contributions.

On Wednesday, the Coffeehouse will host its regular Open Mic night. Beginning at 6, talents of all levels take the stage to share their music, poetry, stories and talents of all kinds. The audiences for these events have been described as “beautiful (and) respectful.”

The signup board goes up at 5 p.m. Acts are limited to 15 minutes.

The Willow Tree, says their website, is a “nice peaceful coffeehouse and … bookstore by day” and a “crazy, fun music venue at night.”

For information, visit The Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room on Facebook.