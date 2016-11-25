Unique Sound at Carter Fold

Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for ages 6-11, and under age 6 get in for free.

This will mark the third performance for the new Unique Sound of the Mountains — Larry and Martha. Sigmon previously performed with his late partner Barbara Poole. He was known for his high-speed claw hammer banjo picking and Poole was equally famous for her infectious “heartbeat” bass plucking.

That partnership continued and flourished until Barbara’s death in 2008 after a long battle with cancer.

After Barbara’s death, Larry wasn’t sure he would play again, until he met Martha Spencer of the Whitetop Mountain Band.

Martha personifies old time, mountain music. She grew up playing on the stage of the Carter Family Fold. The Whitetop Mountain Band is one of only two or three bands still playing on the Fold stage today who were there performing 41 years ago when Janette Carter started music shows in the old A.P. Carter Store.

At the Fold’s 2015 annual festival in August, Larry came mostly to jam. When a series of accidents on the interstate prevented Big Country Bluegrass from taking the stage, Larry and Martha took the stage and brought the house down. They received at least four standing ovations. Since that time, they have played the Albert Hash Festival and several other shows.

Guests are encouraged to bring their dancing shoes.

For additional information or tickets for the show, call 276-386-6054 or visit www.carterfamilyfold.org.