Are you ready to get jazzed up this weekend?

The first is a traditional jazz performance tonight at 7:30. Rick Simerly, longtime jazz professor at Milligan College, will lead the Milligan Jazz Ensemble one last time before he retires at the end of the semester.

The concert is free and will be held in the college’s Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Chapel.

Appropriately titled “Retrospective,” the concert will feature best-loved jazz compositions and arrangements that were favorites of audiences and ensemble members during the group’s 16-year history.

Songs include “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” by Duke Ellington; “Get Out and Stay Out,” by Ian McDougall; and some Christmas favorites, like “Let it Snow” and “Winter Wonderland.”

In a news release, Simerly was quoted as saying, “Although I’m retiring … as long as I’m breathing, I will still be playing the trombone.”

For information, visit www.milligan.edu/arts.

On Saturday, award-winning multi-instrumentalist, writer and producer, Brian Culbertson, brings his “Funk!” Tour to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 212 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville, adjacent to the Greeneville High School campus.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the show features Culbertson crossing genres among contemporary jazz, rhythm and blues, and funk.

Tickets are $40 for orchestra level seating, $35 for mezzanine seating and $30 for balcony seats. A VIP Experience add-on may be purchased for $50.

Culbertson began his musical studies when he was eight and began composing in seventh grade. Among the instruments he plays are piano, drums, trombone, bass and euphonium.

He has worked and performed with Michael McDonald, Chris Botti, Natalie Cole, Chuck Brown and more, and was nominated for a 2012 NAACP Image Award and a 2012 Soul Train Award.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. www.npacgreeneville.com.