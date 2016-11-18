Annual HJDS Food Raiser set to benefit Jonesborough area food bank

The featured band will be ContraForce, from Charleston, S.C., with Emily Abel from Asheville, N.C., as the caller.

Admission to the dance is $7 for the public and $5 for HJDS members and students.

No partner is necessary. All dances are taught by the caller and are smoke- and alcohol-free.

A workshop for beginning contra dancers will be led by the caller at 7. The dance will run from 7:30-10:30 with a waltz break at 9, when Klondike Bars will be served to all.

The dance will also be the focal point for the annual HJDS Food Raiser for the Jonesborough Area Food Bank.

The Food Raiser, a month-long collection, is being organized to supply non-perishable food stuffs for the Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association Food Bank. Dancers and members of the local community are being asked to bring non-perishable food stuffs to donate to those in need.

Contra dancing is a traditional form of American folk dance that evolved from the “longways” country dances popular in English society centuries ago. Men and women formed two lines facing each other and couples traveled down the lines to the ends, meeting new couples and repeating the series many times.

The HJDS dances are community events. At almost any contra dance people of all ages and all dance skill levels, from young to old, beginner to expert can be found.

For more information, contact event organizer, David Wiley at 423-534-8879 or visit www.historicjonesboroughdancesociety.org or the group’s Facebook page.