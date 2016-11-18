5 Out and About Things to Do

2. ETSU’s Tale Tellers are sponsoring a story slam tonight at 8 at Nelson Fine Art Center, 324 E. Main St. The theme is “Blue”; stories must be: true, 10 minutes or less, told and not read, and relate to the theme. Tellers’ names are drawn from a hat. Suggested donation: $10-$5. BYOB. For adult audiences. (423-439-7606)

3. The annual Night of Lights Gala fundraiser will be held tonight at 6:30 at Hands On! Regional Museum, 315 E. Main St. featuring: buffet catered by Main Street Cafe, Stellar Dueling Pianos, auction packages and designer decorated greenery. All proceeds benefit the museum’s programs and exhibits. $125 (423-434-4263, handsonmuseum.org)

4. Harp guitarist Stephen Bennett, known as “the Jedi Master of finger-style guitar” will perform Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Birthplace of Country Music, 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are $15. (423-573-1927, www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org)

5. The Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Va. offers two shows this weekend: Saturday at 7:30, old-time music with Mountain Park Old Time Band, $10 adults, $2 ages 6-11, under age 6 free; Sunday, 9th Annual Janette Carter Gospel Show, 2:30 p.m., $10 adults, $3 ages 6-11, under age 6 free. (276-386-6054, www.carterfamilyfold.org)

Bonus events:

— The holiday comedy “Over the River and Through the Woods” opens Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Barter Stage II, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon, Va. and runs through Dec. 24. Tickets start at $20. For additional information on ticket prices and showtimes, call 276-628-3991 or visit www.bartertheatre.com.

— William Shakespeare’s tragic drama “Othello,” a story of race, love, jealousy and betrayal opened Thursday at Bud Frank Theatre, Gilbreath Hall, ETSU campus. Remaining shows are today and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. $10 general admission, $5 students. (423-439-6524, www.etsu.edu)