5 Out & About Things to Do

2. The Caleb Klauder Country Band, with Reeb Willms, will perform at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at birthplaceofcountrymusic.org.

3. Dance to music from the Southern Countrymen Band this weekend: tonight from 6:30-9:30 at Fordtown Ruritan, 548 Hidden Valley Road, Kingsport, admission is $6 adult, $3 children; and on Saturday at the Country Music Show Palace, American Legion, 515 Marion Ave., Bristol, from 7-10 p.m., admission is $6 adults. (913-3205)

4. Diana Wortham Theatre, 2 S. Pack Square, Asheville, N.C. hosts Jackie Tohn, comedian, musician and actress, tonight at 8. Tohn’s performances, a “gleefully entertaining combination” of comedy and music, are known to be both hysterical and memorable. Tickets are $32 general, $27 student. (www.dwtheatre.com, 828-257-4530)

5. Theatre-at-Tusculum’s “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” closes this weekend at Annie Hogan Fine Arts Building, Tusculum College, Greeneville. Shows are tonight and Saturday at 7, and Sunday at 2. $15 adults, $12 seniors 60-plus, $5 children 12-under. (423-798-1620, jhollowell@tusculum.edu)

Bonus:

1. “Yuletide 2016” opens today at LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St., Kingsport and runs through Nov. 27. Showtimes: Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. Doors open an hour before each show. Suggested donation, $10 adults, $5 students. Free for children age 5 and under. (343-1766, lamplighttheatre.com)

2. The modern comedy, “She Kills Monsters,” plays tonight and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts Theater, Northeast State Community College, Blountville. $10, free for NSCC students with ID, for mature audiences; runs through Nov. 20. (423-354-5169, www.northeaststate.edu)