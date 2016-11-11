Down Home schedule for this weekend

Tonight at 8, acclaimed singer-songwriter Malcolm Holcombe will play. Known for his “heartfelt baritone,” Holcombe delivers “haunted country, acoustic blues and rugged folk.” His 14th studio album, “Another Black Hole,” was released in February.

Doors open at 7:30. Tickets are $12.

On Saturday, a brand new band, The Surly Gentlemen, from bluegrass veterans Clay Hess and Tim Shelton of NewFound Road, along with multi-instrumenalist Brennan Hess will take the stage.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $12.

The Milagro Saints, a roots/rock band from Raleigh, N.C., will play Wednesday at 8 p.m. The band is promoting its new album, “Stranger Times.” Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the door.

The O’Connor Family Band, featuring Mark O’Connor, will play Thursday at 8. The sounds of banjo, fiddle and mandolin mark this band’s Billboard No. 1 Bluegrass album, “Coming Home.”

Grammy and CMA Award-winning fiddler/violinist and Charlotte, N.C. resident Mark O’Connor, along with his wife Maggie, his son Forrest and Forrest’s fiancée Kate, make up the four-piece family ensemble, who deliver “elegance, a polished style and supple songwriting.”

The O’Connors will also play Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. at Down Home.

Advance tickets for each night are $22.

For information, call 423-929-9822 or visit www.downhome.com.