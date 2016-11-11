JSCO with cellist Dr. Wesley Baldwin at Milligan

Tickets start at $40, with special rates for students and seniors, and may be purchased online at jcsymphony.com or by calling 423-926-8742.

The evening will open with Jean Philippe Rameau’s “Ballet Suite,” followed by the featured guest artist, Dr. Wesley Baldwin on cello, performing ​Saint-Saën​s “Cello Concerto in A minor.” The evening will conclude with Beethoven’s “Eroica Symphony.”

Baldwin has performed throughout the United States and Europe as soloist and chamber musician. His passionate and charismatic performances have garnered much critical acclaim. He currently serves as the youngest Professor of Cello at the University of Tennessee, where he received the Chancellor’s Award for Professional Promise.

Baldwin’s performance of the ​Saint-Saëns concerto will provide a glimpse into the genius of the composer mixed with the brilliance of the performer. Maestro Seebacher commented on the upcoming concert, “Recently, BBC Music Magazine named Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’ the greatest symphony of all time. It is quite a milestone for an orchestra to perform this heroic work.”

Beethoven's “Eroica” Symphony was written to commemorate Napoleon Bonaparte. When Beethoven began the work, Napoleon was still a figure to be admired. One year later, when Napoleon declared himself Emperor, Beethoven changed the title of the work to “Eroica” with a note “to celebrate the memory of a great Man.” The work ultimately changed the symphonic tradition leading the world into the Romantic era.

Maestro Seebacher will also offer a pre-concert lecture in lower Seeger at 6:45, directly preceding the concert.

